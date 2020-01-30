It’s been a big ol' week for the Peaky Blinders, after the show dominated at the National Television Awards, taking home the gong for best drama series with Cillian Murphy winning for best drama performance. But after a seriously gripping Series 5, the show's creator Steven Knight has revealed that while the end may be in sight for Peaky Blinders, it doesn’t mean we’re necessarily waving goodbye to the Shelbys for good.

Hinting at a potential spin-off series after the show’s end, he told RadioTimes.com: “I know how it’s going to end, this particular incarnation of the family story, I know that it’s going to end at the beginning of the Second World War.

“But after that I think that the momentum is such that maybe we will continue with other bits of the story,” he continued. Now that I’d definitely like to see!

And it seems like Murphy’s Tommy Shelby may just leave the show unscathed, with Steven laughing off suggestions that he would ever kill off the gang leader after *that* seriously intense series five cliffhanger. “Dead?” he said, adding: “Never – he’s immortal!”

Series 6 is already shaping up to be an exciting affair, with Steven previously telling NME: “In series six, we'll be looking at 1934 and things are worse. The drum beat is getting louder, tensions are worse and Tommy is right in the middle of all that. Again, it will be an exploration of what was going on in the '30s and how certain things transpired."

Sadly, however, it might be a little while until we get to hear from the Peaky Blinders again. Director Anthony Byrne previously revealed to the BBC that the sixth series won’t begin filming until 2020 with an expected 2021 release date.