If you've already marathoned your way through Peaky Blinders' seasons 1-5, you'll be happy to know more of the show is on the way. Series creator Steven Knight told Birmingham Press Club all the way back in May 2018 that he was planning Peaky Blinders Season 6 as well as a potential Season 7. "We are definitely doing [series] six and we will probably do seven," he said. "We've talked to [lead actor] Cillian Murphy and he's all for it, and the rest of the principal cast are in for it."

However, it may be awhile before fans get to see the new episodes, as coronavirus has sadly halted any hopes for filming. In fact, even before the outbreak of Covid-19, a release date certainly wasn’t set in stone.

Back in 2019, Peaky Blinders director Anthony Byrne revealed during an interview on BBC Sound's Obsessed With Peaky Blinders podcast that the show wasn’t due to begin filming for the sixth season until 2020. He originally threw out a tentative release date of early 2021, but it was more of an educated guess; the BBC hadn't so much as hinted at a premiere date, and Peaky Blinders' past launch dates have run the gamut from October to May.

"I start later this year and then we shoot next year and I have no idea when it would be out, maybe early 2021, something like that," Byrne said.

BBC One

However, fast forward to September 2020, and there’s still no word on when the show’s filming and production will be up and running. Sam Claflin, who plays Oswald Mosley, recently told LadBible: “I know they’re keen to get up and running as soon as it’s safe,” before adding: “There’s nothing concrete in the diary yet, but I’m chomping at the bit to get back to it because of where we left it and where I know it’s going.”

Claflin also confirmed that the season six storylines are set to be better than ever, revealing: “I have seen scripts and they’re very, very, very juicy.” Though the cliffhanger season five finale left Tommy's fate up in the air, creator Steven Knight has confirmed the character will be present in the next season, and that he'll be facing mounting political tension.

"It's fortunate for me and unfortunate for the world that Peaky, as it makes its two or three year leaps, keeps hitting stepping stones that are very resonant of what's going on," Knight told NME. "In series six, we'll be looking at 1934 and things are worse. The drum beat is getting louder, tensions are worse and Tommy is right in the middle of all that. Again, it will be an exploration of what was going on in the '30s and how certain things transpired."

Ultimately, it may come to another bitter end: in the same interview, Knight called the season "a tragedy."

Netflix

As well as Claflin’s Oswald Mosley, other characters set to appear in season six include Gina Grey (Anya Taylor-Joy), which Byrne confirmed during his Obsessed with Peaky Blinders interview. "Gina, and whoever her family are, will make themselves known, Oswald Mosley and some people around him and his world," Byrne teased of their story arcs. "Gina is obviously American and she comes from quite an influential American family, who are not overtly a crime family, but there's a lot of gray there and that's sort of teed up to be delved into in the next season." He also added to GQ: "there's a lot to be revealed about [Gina in the next season.] She's a player, she's a manipulator. She's part of a wider plan."

Digital Spy speculated that this could mean Julia Roberts and Stephen Graham — who are both rumoured to be in talks to appear in the show — will play Gina's mother and father, respectively.

Finally, we know from real-life history that Oswald Mosley married his second wife, Diana Guinness, in 1936, and that Adolf Hitler was a guest at their wedding, so perhaps season six will introduce his character.

Despite the fact that Peaky Blinders probably won't return for a while, there are already a lot of details about what to expect — and surely more to come.