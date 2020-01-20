With grand dresses, great estates, and the monumental sass of Lady Mary, it’s little surprise as to why the first Downton Abbey movie was such a massive success. It had all the magic, humour, and class of the series but in feature-length form. Since it was released in Sept. 2019, fans have been asking if there will be a sequel to Downton Abbey, with so many questions left unanswered. Will Lady Violet Crawley (played by Maggie Smith) return? And with a budding romance finally on the cards for Tom Branson (played by Allen Leech), I have to know more.

Well, fear not, if you’ve been waiting for more antics at Downton Abbey, it looks like another film is almost definitely on the cards, according to Deadline. However, fans may be waiting for a fair while to see it.

As Deadline reports, during a recent interview, the writer was asked about a second Downton Abbey film. “Give us a break, gov. Not until I’ve finished the scripts for The Gilded Age,” he responded. Luckily, he said that the script for The Gilded Age, an upcoming HBO series, is in “reasonably good shape” — so don’t lose faith.

The Hollywood Reporter said that a sequel was on the cards in Dec. 2019. Speaking to the publication Downton Abbey’s producer Graham Neame said, “We’re working on what the story is, and when we might be able to make it. But it’s the same as the first time around: we have to try and get everyone back together again. And that was very challenging.”

Downton Abbey, the series may have ended in 2015 but the success of the first film and buzz around the sequel highlights people really aren’t ready to let go of the Crawleys. Speaking to Town & Country, Fellowes said, “It was as if people hadn’t quite been ready to say goodbye to the whole thing. There is something rather extraordinary about the whole adventure.”