With the coronavirus lockdown easing gradually in the UK, we are beginning to see shops re-open, social restrictions loosening, and lives very slowly returning to (something more like) "normal". But will there be a second lockdown in the UK, and will there be a second wave later this year? It is impossible to say, but here's everything we know so far.

What are the current infection rates in the UK?

The current daily rate for those testing positive with coronavirus is 829 as of July 1. In total, government figures report that 313,483 people have tested positive for the virus, and 43,906 have lost their lives. At its peak, on May 1, there were 6,201 new confirmed cases of the virus.

The number of cases and deaths has therefore dropped significantly, but the virus is still very much alive.

Which areas are having local lockdowns?

The most well-publicised city to face a second lockdown at present is Leicester. All non-essential shops have been closed, and schools shut, as per The Telegraph. Residents have been told to stay home as much as possible, and outsiders have been told to limit travel into the area.

In his announcement on June 29, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock explained that Leicester's second lockdown was happening due to alarming new rates of infection in the area. The city’s seven day infection rate was "three times higher than the next highest city", he said, adding that in the past week, the city accounted for 10% of all positive cases in the country.

At present, no other local lockdowns have been put in place, but Sky News suggests that many places are just "days away" from reinstating lockdown due to rising rates of infection. Areas at risk (that are experiencing the current highest infection rates) include Bradford, Barnsley, Rochdale, Bedford, and Oldham.

Which other countries are having second lockdowns?

Many countries around the world are implement a second round of lockdown measures (or some form of added public health measures and restrictions) in order to curb the spread of the virus.

In the U.S., for example, states including California, Texas and Florida, are seeing restrictions being put back in place after increasing infection rates. As a whole, America has seen a huge surge in cases, and this week alone, cases jumped by 50,000.

Other countries such as South Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, Iran, Israel, and Germany have all seen a rise in cases following easing of initial lockdowns. Some like South Korea, believe this indicates a "second wave" of the virus. Others have enforced local lockdowns to tackle the outbreaks, including Germany, where residents of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia were told they would have to stay home again.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Will there be a second wave of coronavirus later this year?

It is unclear when a second wave of coronavirus will strike, and given that the virus is still very much alive with no vaccine available at present,

It is hard to decipher what constitutes a second wave, and what would differentiate it from the ongoing "first wave." But experts largely agree that a second wave is – given the fact that there is no vaccine available at present – "unavoidable".

WHO emergencies head Dr Mike Ryan is among the experts from around the world to have warned of a second wave. On May 26, he said many countries may experience the virus again later this year, particularly if initial restrictions were lifted too rapidly: “When we speak about a second wave, classically what we often mean is there will be a first wave of the disease by itself, and then it recurs months later. And that may be a reality for many countries in a number of months’ time," he said.

“But we need also to be cognisant of the fact that the disease can jump up at any time. We cannot make assumptions that just because the disease is on the way down now it is going to keep going down and we are get a number of months to get ready for a second wave. We may get a second peak in this wave.”

Will there be a second lockdown in the UK?

In terms of the UK specifically, a second country-wide lockdown has not been publically discussed. But Dr Mike Tildesley, from the University of Warwick, told the BBC he was "very concerned" about a second wave: "If measures are relaxed significantly, we may end up with a second wave in late August or early September," he said.

Prof Jonathan Ball, a virologist at the University of Nottingham, agreed, pointing out that as with many viruses, the colder weather could spark a new outbreak. "A second wave is almost inevitable, particularly as we go towards the winter months," he said.

Chief medical officer for England, Chris Witty added that “it may be that there’s a seasonal element and if so, for most respiratory viruses, they are more likely to be transmitted, there is a higher likelihood of transmission, in the winter."

“COVID-19 is a very long way from being finished and eradication is technically impossible for this disease," he said. Worth remembering when everyone is racing to the pub...