Williams Sonoma's Pumpkin Line For 2018 Just Dropped & It Is Pure Autumnal Bliss
Ah, the collective favorite pastime of '90s babies: casually strolling into your mall's Williams Sonoma with your friends, spending five minutes pretending you can afford things, and then gobbling all the free samples before you duck and run. But excellent news! Now that we're adults, we can try the free samples, and BAKE THEM, TOO. And there's no better time to get your butt over to the mall than right now, because Williams Sonoma's pumpkin desserts and baking mixes just dropped for 2018, and they will make your mouth water like a sentient Jack-O-Lantern.
Williams Sonoma has long been known for its classic baking mixes, but never is the chain quite in full form as it is during the holidays. Like every other year, there are so many pumpkin options that even the most experienced Pumpkin Spice Latte guzzler might have to take a moment to catch their breath — when you search the word "pumpkin" on Williams Sonoma's website, it legit pulls up seven pages of products. If you are clutching your seasonally-flavored heart, then have no fear. Here are some of the most delicious options, curated for you by someone who has talked enough about pumpkin spice everything that it's a miracle nobody has staged an pumpkintervention for me yet (please forgive me, you have to understand that I'm just plain too far gone).
Here are all the pumpkin options you can order online from Williams-Sonoma right now:
1. Chocolate Pumpkin Butter
$16.95
It's worth noting that you can also purchase this in both caramel and pecan pumpkin butters on the website, but I dare anyone who sees a chocolate version of this not to agree that it's the best possible scenario.
2. Pumpkin Pie Macarons
$44.95
These pumpkin pie macarons hail from New York's delicious Dana's Bakery (also known for its rainbow black and white cookies, if you've been scrolling down any Instagram feeds lately).
3. Pumpkin Seed Toffee
$32.95
Basic math dictates that Pumpkin + Toffee + Chocolate = Bliss, and you can't argue with math.
4. Pumpkin Pie Caramels
$14.95
Perfect for sharing with your coworkers!* (*Even though there's no way in heck that you would spare even one.)
5. Pumpkin Spice Moravian Cookies
These thin, melt-in-your mouth cookies are a perfect snack to go along with that mug full of tea you're definitely going to be Instagramming from your window all autumn long.
6. Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Mix
I'm trying to think of a scenario more ideal than pumpkin chocolate chip pancakes on an October Sunday, but I'm at a loss, y'all.
7. Georgetown Cupcake Pumpkin Spice Cupcake Mix
Now you don't have to journey into a city with one of these iconic bakery fronts or get them shipped to you to try Georgetown Cupcakes — you have the power to make them all on your own!
8. Spiced Pumpkin Pecan Bark
$16.95
This twist on the company's famous Peppermint Bark ought to hold you off until Frosty the Snowman rolls into town.
9. Pumpkin Caramel Cake
$69.95
We live in a world where you can just get an entire cake shipped to your front door. More importantly, a cake "iced with vanilla cream cheese frosting and caramel drizzle". Be still my cake-eating heart.
10. Pumpkin Spice Modjeskas
$26.95
These chocolate caramel-covered marshmallows are infused with pumpkin puree, courtesy of the ~secret recipe~ for Modjeskas that hails back to 1889.
11. Le Marais Pumpkin Kouign Amann
If you've never had a Kouign Amann before, it's basically what a cronut WISHES it were. These treats are buttery, melt-in-your-mouth, layered perfection, and now they come in pumpkin form.
It may not even be September yet, but this is no doubt shaping up to be a delicious autumn for pumpkin fans. Check out the rest of Williams Sonoma's lineup here.