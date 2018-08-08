Ah, the collective favorite pastime of '90s babies: casually strolling into your mall's Williams Sonoma with your friends, spending five minutes pretending you can afford things, and then gobbling all the free samples before you duck and run. But excellent news! Now that we're adults, we can try the free samples, and BAKE THEM, TOO. And there's no better time to get your butt over to the mall than right now, because Williams Sonoma's pumpkin desserts and baking mixes just dropped for 2018, and they will make your mouth water like a sentient Jack-O-Lantern.

Williams Sonoma has long been known for its classic baking mixes, but never is the chain quite in full form as it is during the holidays. Like every other year, there are so many pumpkin options that even the most experienced Pumpkin Spice Latte guzzler might have to take a moment to catch their breath — when you search the word "pumpkin" on Williams Sonoma's website, it legit pulls up seven pages of products. If you are clutching your seasonally-flavored heart, then have no fear. Here are some of the most delicious options, curated for you by someone who has talked enough about pumpkin spice everything that it's a miracle nobody has staged an pumpkintervention for me yet (please forgive me, you have to understand that I'm just plain too far gone).

Here are all the pumpkin options you can order online from Williams-Sonoma right now:

1. Chocolate Pumpkin Butter

Chocolate Pumpkin Butter $16.95 Williams Sonoma It's worth noting that you can also purchase this in both caramel and pecan pumpkin butters on the website, but I dare anyone who sees a chocolate version of this not to agree that it's the best possible scenario. Buy Now

2. Pumpkin Pie Macarons

Pumpkin Pie Macarons $44.95 Williams Sonoma These pumpkin pie macarons hail from New York's delicious Dana's Bakery (also known for its rainbow black and white cookies, if you've been scrolling down any Instagram feeds lately). Buy Now

3. Pumpkin Seed Toffee

4. Pumpkin Pie Caramels

Pumpkin Pie Caramels $14.95 Williams-Sonoma Perfect for sharing with your coworkers!* (*Even though there's no way in heck that you would spare even one.) Buy Now

5. Pumpkin Spice Moravian Cookies

Pumpkin Spice Moravian Cookies $19.95 Williams Sonoma These thin, melt-in-your mouth cookies are a perfect snack to go along with that mug full of tea you're definitely going to be Instagramming from your window all autumn long. Buy Now

6. Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Mix

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Mix $16.95 William Sonoma I'm trying to think of a scenario more ideal than pumpkin chocolate chip pancakes on an October Sunday, but I'm at a loss, y'all. Buy Now

7. Georgetown Cupcake Pumpkin Spice Cupcake Mix

Georgetown Cupcake Pumpkin Spice Cupcake Mix $16.95 William Sonoma Now you don't have to journey into a city with one of these iconic bakery fronts or get them shipped to you to try Georgetown Cupcakes — you have the power to make them all on your own! Buy Now

8. Spiced Pumpkin Pecan Bark

Spiced Pumpkin Pecan Bark $16.95 Williams Sonoma This twist on the company's famous Peppermint Bark ought to hold you off until Frosty the Snowman rolls into town. Buy Now

9. Pumpkin Caramel Cake

Pumpkin Caramel Cake $69.95 Williams Sonoma We live in a world where you can just get an entire cake shipped to your front door. More importantly, a cake "iced with vanilla cream cheese frosting and caramel drizzle". Be still my cake-eating heart. Buy Now

10. Pumpkin Spice Modjeskas

Pumpkin Spice Modjeskas $26.95 Williams Sonoma These chocolate caramel-covered marshmallows are infused with pumpkin puree, courtesy of the ~secret recipe~ for Modjeskas that hails back to 1889. Buy Now

11. Le Marais Pumpkin Kouign Amann

It may not even be September yet, but this is no doubt shaping up to be a delicious autumn for pumpkin fans. Check out the rest of Williams Sonoma's lineup here.