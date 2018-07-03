Growing up, I always wanted to be Woody (and TBH, I still do). Lucky for me (and every Toy Story fan out there), Disney has made it easier for us to be more and more like our favorite character... by letting us eat like him! Disney World's Toy Story Land opened to the public in Orlando on June 30, which means its highly-anticipated restaurant, Woody's Lunch Box, is open for business — and the food at Woody's Lunch Box is a straight-up nostalgic dream. What better way to refuel after a hot day of waiting in line on rides than by eating some of Woody's and Andy's favorite foods for lunch?

Now, we can all eat like our beloved '90s characters while simultaneously greeting every person we see with a nice ol' "Howdy Partner!" As you can guess, Woody's Lunch Box is located right in Toy Story Land in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and is full of nostalgia-inducing food to leave your heart (and belly) happy as can be in the ~happiest place on Earth~. The treats are already making waves on Instagram, and look every bit as delicious as you're hoping they'll be. And if that doesn't get you excited enough, you HAVE to see Toy Story Land for yourself:

It's no secret Disney is a champ with nostalgic treats, but Woody's Lunch Box seems revolutionary and feels like opportunity of a lifetime (err, maybe a bit dramatic, but still): you get to actually eat food thats totally immersed in the Toy Story world. Go back to the '90s, and let's take a look at what's inside the lunch box.

If you're a grilled cheese groupie like myself, you'll be happy to find the ultimate, perfectly-portioned, deliciously gooey three-cheesed sandwich bites on the menu. The cheddar, provolone, and cheddar cream cheese spread blend perfectly together on garlic buttered French bread, creating the perfect savory melt-in-your-mouth bite.

Still feel your stomach growling? No worries — there are plenty more options to choose from. Pair your grilled cheese with crunchy potato barrels or get your veggies in with the veggie macaroni salad.

Or, if you're looking for something more protein-packed that you can eat on the go, try the equally-as-delicious and mouthwatering BBQ Brisket Melt, with fresh smoked brisket, crisp pickles, BBQ sauce, and melted cheese.

If that still doesn't satisfy your hunger, enjoy the light and delicious Smoked Turkey Sandwich with lettuce, tomato, dijonaise spread (how trendy, Disney!) served between sunflower multigrain bread (again, trendy).

After lunch comes the best part: dessert! Sample the Lunch Box Tarts if you're looking for a less-than-cliché Disney treat. They come in two flavors: Raspberry and Chocolate Hazelnut. The raspberry flavor is is stuffed with raspberry marmalade, iced with strawberry fondant, and topped with the perfect shade of millennial pink pearls and dried strawberry pieces.

But if your sweet tooth is calling, try the Chocolate Hazelnut flavor. Made for chocoholics, the treat is stuffed with chocolate and hazelnut filling and covered in maple fondant. It's also topped with crispy chocolate pearls and candied bacon (because chocolate and bacon = LIFE).

After your feast, you're going to be thirsty, so wash down your food and stay hydrated ~the Woody way~ (this is my life motto, BTW). Enjoy a Mystic Portal Punch to stay cool. It's made with POWERade and Mountain Berry Blast, and served in a Souvenir Alien Sipper.

Another crowd favorite are the Totchos, aka a hybrid of nachos and tots. They look delicious and I need it in my belly ASAP.

If you happen to be in the park bright and early, you need to head to Woody's Lunch Box for their S'mores French Toast sandwich. Even if you don't want to wake up early, I guarantee you this sandwich is worth the lack of sleep and snooze alarms.

Either way, no matter what you choose for breakfast, lunch, or dinner at Woody's Lunch Box, I promise you, you're in for a treat. And you're one step closer to being Woody, so win-win! Check out the full menu for Woody's Lunch Box here.