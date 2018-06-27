For at least the second time since the 2018 World Cup has begun, a journalist reporting on the international tournament has been victim to a passerby's offensive behavior. Yet another World Cup reporter was assaulted on camera while simply doing her job. Her immediate response has captured international attention.

The reporter's name is Julia Guimarães, and according to BuzzFeed News, she works for Brazil's TV Globo and Sport TV. She was reporting from Yekaterinburg, Russia on an upcoming match between Japan and Senegal when a man suddenly jumped into her shot and tried to kiss her.

The camera continued to roll, and the whole event was caught on camera. Per the footage, Guimarães jumps out of the way to avoid the man's advances. He swiftly exits the camera's view, but she doesn't just continue as though nothing happened. Instead, she confronts the man, and firmly informs him that his behavior was inappropriate. She instructs him never to assault a woman like that ever again.

"Don't do this, never do this again, OK? Don't do this, I don't allow you to do that. Never, OK, this is not polite, this is not right, never do this. Never do this to a woman, OK? Respect," Guimarães says. The man is heard off screen, profusely apologizing.

Another reporter endured a similar incident only a week ago. Julieth Gonzalez Theran, a journalist from Colombia, was also harassed while covering the tournament. Similarly, Gonzalez Theran was doing her job — reporting on camera in Moscow — when a man suddenly jumped into the shot. The unidentified man was grinning when he popped into view, and he proceeded to grab Gonzalez Theran's breast, kiss her on the cheek, and then run out of view.

Unlike Guimarães, Gonzalez Theran continued to report even while being assaulted. According to reports, she attempted to track her assailant down when she was done recording her piece, but she was unsuccessful. She later addressed the incident on Instagram.

"RESPECT!" she wrote under a copy of the assault footage "We do not deserve this treatment. We are equally valuable and professionals. I share the joy of football, but we must identify the limits of affection and harassment."

"I had been at the scene for two hours to prepare for the broadcast and there had been no interruptions," Gonzalez Theran later told Deutsche Welle (DW)'s, the news outlet she had been working for. "When we went live, this fan took advantage of the situation. But afterwards, when I checked to see if he was still there, he was gone."

She seemed to suggest that some people don't respect the hard work that goes into broadcast journalism — that some people may consider some reporters to be decorative.

"Lots of people think that the reporter is only there to bring some color to the picture," she said. "But we want to talk about systems and strategy."

Bibiana Steinhaus, a referee for Germany told DW that similar incidents have occurred before. "I feel for her, because this type of attack has happened several times in the past," she said. "Don't kid yourself that similar misogynist things do not happen."

According to Newsweek, the man who assaulted Gonzalez Theran ultimately came forward and offered a public apology. "I offer you most profound apologies,” he said, identifying himself only as Ruslan. His apology reportedly came by way of a video call with González from DW's studio in Moscow. "I acted coarsely and did not think that I will cause you confusion and shock."

He acknowledged the effort her job requires, and said he hoped something like what he did would never happen to her again.

"Once again I apologize," he said, “"I know your job is very hard, and I hope that you will never face another such incident in your career. I’m really sorry."