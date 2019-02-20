The BRIT Awards may be all about celebrating the best of British music, but can we just take some time to appreciate the major lewks that were served on the BRITs red carpet this year? From gorgeously flowing dresses, beautifully lace bodices, to an actual cape (yes, Olly Alexander has completely stolen the show already), I am totally feeling underdressed as I watch all these celebs grace the carpet in my comfy jumper and trackies.

That's not to say that these outfits aren't giving me constant flashes of inspo though. This years nominees have absolutely slayed it in terms of being iconically experimental, even down to the more simplistic styles like Jess Glynne's silky silver gown or Sam Smith's delightfully handsome pale blue tux.

But I can't move forward without at least going into some detail about that cape. Olly Alexander did what anyone would do in his position and swished that beauty around like there was no tomorrow. And is it just me, or does it look slightly Cruella De Vil inspired? Maybe it's just the black feathers, or maybe it's just me but either way it's absolutely stunning. Especially coupled with those glittering gold shoes.

Another artist who totally knows how to work the red carpet was H.E.R., who twirled her crop top and high waist combo with a level of confidence that I wish I could embody on a daily basis. That and the ability to rock sunglasses on a dark February evening, which totally completed that outfit IMO.