Yelp's Top 100 Brunch Places In The U.S. For 2019 Are Full Of Delicious Options
The wait is over. The battle has been fought. No, not that Game of Thrones battle that you've been avoiding spoilers for (or watching over and over) — I'm talking about a bigger battle, a more epic battle. I'm talking about the battle of the brunch. Yelp has come up with the top places to get brunch in the entire country. The new list, here just in time for Mother's Day, charts the best brunches in America. That's right — now we know for sure.
But how can you possibly decide something so big? So important? Well, Yelp took the task very seriously. They couldn't just do it on the number of top reviews, because places like NYC will see a lot more foot traffic than rural areas. So they got a team of data scientists on the case. Really — actual data scientists. "To determine this list, Yelp’s team of Data Scientists looked at reviews received by businesses in the brunch category and considered both the rating and the volume of the reviews, while accounting for the overall volume of reviews in each business’s area in order to level the playing field for businesses in areas with lower review volume," the company explained. I told you — they took it very, very seriously.
Finding the best brunch place is like finding a needle in a haystack — and these are the best of the best, the top 10 brunches in America.
1. Orchids - Honolulu, HI
Brunch in Hawaii already sounds pretty magical, but Orchids seems to take this to a whole new level. Pictures show huge piles of salmon in a totally gorgeous location. And if you really need convincing, one reviewer said that going forward they would be staying at the adjoining hotel just to be close to the restaurant. That's real commitment.
2. Lake Elmo Inn - Lake Elmon, MN
If you like traditional American fare and have a hearty appetite, then the Lake Elmo Inn might fit the bill. “This is an amazing place for Sunday brunch, one reviewer wrote. "I would recommend a reservation and a large appetite.” Those both sound wise to me.
3. T.C. Eggington's - Mesa, AZ
T.C. Eggington's has a country charm and a damn fine looking breakfast. Expect eggs, home fries, and OJ — all of the basics, but done so well that it's earned itself a following. Also, Eggington's is just too good of a name for a brunch spot and deserves your business for the name alone.
4. The Dead Fish - Crockett, CA
If you like your brunch heavy on the seafood, The Dead Fish in Crockett, California is probably the right place. Reviews point out the great seafood, great views, and great ambiance — which sound like the makings of a truly epic brunch.
5. NORMA'S - New York, NY
Norma's is already infamous among the brunch crowd in NYC — and it was the only NYC spot to make it into the top 10. Seriously — brunch thrives in California. But Norma's has a huge range of waffles, french toast, crepes, eggs, and more — go upscale and throw some lobster into the mix or stay traditional with some blueberry pancakes. The choice is yours.
6. The Baked Apple Breakfast Co. - Downers Grove, IL
“LOOOOOOOVE this place! YOU, or someone at the table, so that you can at least try it, NEEDS TO ORDER the COMPANY FRENCH TOAST!!” — one very enthusiastic reviewer. With that many capitals and exclamation points, I think The Baked Apple Breakfast Co. speaks for itself. Time to get to Downers Grove, IL.
7. Tower Cafe - Sacramento, CA
Tower Cafe has some rabid fans — most of whom are really excited about their famous french toast. Why? Well, their menu features a "famous secret recipe of custard-soaked French bread topped with in-house maple whipped butter". That's why. That's all you'll ever need to know.
8. Beach Plum Kitchen - Carlsbad, CA
In a gorgeous location with a modern diner vibe, Beach Plum Kitchen has a menu full of all-stars. Reviews gush about the coffee cake, the strawberry shortcake pancakes, the homemade jam, and more. Californians take their brunch seriously — and they deliver.
9. Bacon & Butter - Sacramento, CA
I am really impressed by the names of the restaurants on this list — and Bacon & Butter is another perfect brunch name. Look for upscale twists like the grilled cheese Benedict and the biscuit sandwich, plus they try to make an effort to work with local produce and seasonal vegetables.
10. Foreign Cinema - San Francisco, CA
Finally, rounding out the top 10 was another California establishment — Foreign Cinema. This place looks pretty darn fancy — with dishes like baguette french toast and grilled tandoori swordfish — but if you can find more ways to turn bread into a pile of sweet, syrupy breakfast then I am all for it.
Brunch is a sacred time — and it's great to see so many places all over the country. Didn't see your fave in the top 10? Here's the rest of the top 100 to FEAST YOUR MIND EYES ON:
11. Alcove Café & Bakery - Los Angeles, CA
12. Balthazar Restaurant - New York, NY
13. More Than Waffles - Encino, CA
14. The Breakfast Bar - Long Beach, CA
15. Ramos House Cafe - San Juan Capistrano, CA
16. Berry Fresh Cafe - Jupiter, FL
17. Comfi - Old Bridge Township, NJ
18. The Whitney House - Worthington, OH
19. The Corner Restaurant - Milford, CT
20. Eggsclusive Cafe - Sycamore, IL
21. Nook - Tucson, AZ
22. The Broken Yolk Cafe - Glendora, CA
23. C&O Trattoria - Marina del Rey, CA
24. Bottega Louie - Los Angeles, CA
25. Le Diplomate - Washington, DC
26. Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill - Portland, OR
27. La Grande Orange Café - Pasadena, CA
28. South City Kitchen Midtown - Atlanta, GA
29. Hell's Kitchen - Minneapolis, MN
30. Evan's Kitchen & Catering - Sacramento, CA
31. Lindey's - Columbus, OH
32. BarnBurner - Rocklin, CA
33. Commander's Palace - New Orleans, LA
34. Poppy + Rose - Los Angeles, CA
35. Cody's La Jolla - La Jolla, CA
36. Blu Jam Café - Los Angeles, CA
37. Great Maple - San Diego, CA
38. Spaghettini - Seal Beach, CA
39. Bouchon - Las Vegas, NV
40. SEA180° Coastal Tavern - Imperial Beach, CA
41. Cafe Nouveau - Ventura, CA
42. Brownstone Pancake Factory - Edgewater, NJ
43. Clinton Street Baking Company - New York, NY
44. Elmer's Restaurant - Palm Springs, CA
45. Fonda San Miguel - Austin, TX
46. Woodberry Kitchen - Baltimore, MD
47. Bittersweet Kitchen - Media, PA
48. Four Sisters Cafe - Roseville, CA
49. Laguna Cafe and Spirits - Laguna Woods, CA
50. Maple Leaf Diner - Dallas, TX
51. Alice's Tea Cup Chapter II - New York, NY
52. Rodeo Cafe - Mira Loma, CA
53. Greenstreet Cafe - Miami, FL
54. The Henry - Phoenix, AZ
55. The Tea House on Los Rios - San Juan Capistrano, CA
56. Mon Ami Gabi - Las Vegas, NV
57. Clear Sky Cafe - Clearwater, FL
58. Fork - Boise, ID
59. Max Brenner - New York - New York, NY
60. BJs Nevada Barbecue - Sparks, NV
61. Cafe Luluc - Brooklyn, NY
62. Buttermilk Channel - Brooklyn, NY
63. Humble Bee - Northridge, CA
64. Ol Railroad Cafe - Rosenberg, TX
65. Twisted Sage Cafe & Catering - San Dimas, CA
66. Nick's Laguna Beach - Laguna Beach, CA
67. The Palm Court - New York, NY
68. SOL Mexican Cocina - Newport Beach, CA
69. The Table - San Jose, CA
70. Bosscat Kitchen and Libations - Newport Beach, CA
71. Butterfield's Pancake House - Scottsdale, AZ
72. Jam - Massepequa Park, NY
73. The Boheme - Orlando, FL
74. Brent's Deli Northridge - Los Angeles, CA
75. Original Breakfast House - Phoenix, AZ
76. Del Frisco's Grille - Burlington, MA
77. Rise -n- Dine - Atlanta, GA
78. Mo's Egg House - Temecula, CA
79. Maltby Cafe - Snohomish, WA
80. Napkins Bar & Grill - Napa, CA
81. Block Bistro - Huntersville, NC
82. High Hand Cafe - Loomis, CA
83. Grand Café - Los Angeles, CA
84. Crema Cafe - Seal Beach, CA
85. Charlies Restaurant - Puyallup, WA
86. T Cook's - Phoenix, AZ
87. Briarpatch Restaurant - Winter Park, FL
88. Olive & Ivy - Scottsdale, AZ
89. Coco Palm Restaurant - Pomona, CA
90. Morning Rose Cafe - Bellmore, NY
91. Brenda's French Soul Food - San Francisco, CA
92. Los Gatos Cafe - Los Gatos, CA
93. Le Barricou - Brooklyn, NY
94. Founding Farmers Reston Station - Reston, VA
95. First Watch - Indianapolis, IN
96. Duke's La Jolla - La Jolla, CA
97. Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe - Chicago, IL
98. Screen Door - Portland, OR
99. Black Sheep Restaurant - Jacksonville, FL
100. Beehive Restaurant - Armonk, NJ
Whew. There we go. One hundred brunch spots in America — I think this calls for a waffle-filled road trip, ASAP. The United States of Brunch is waiting.