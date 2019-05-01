The wait is over. The battle has been fought. No, not that Game of Thrones battle that you've been avoiding spoilers for (or watching over and over) — I'm talking about a bigger battle, a more epic battle. I'm talking about the battle of the brunch. Yelp has come up with the top places to get brunch in the entire country. The new list, here just in time for Mother's Day, charts the best brunches in America. That's right — now we know for sure.

But how can you possibly decide something so big? So important? Well, Yelp took the task very seriously. They couldn't just do it on the number of top reviews, because places like NYC will see a lot more foot traffic than rural areas. So they got a team of data scientists on the case. Really — actual data scientists. "To determine this list, Yelp’s team of Data Scientists looked at reviews received by businesses in the brunch category and considered both the rating and the volume of the reviews, while accounting for the overall volume of reviews in each business’s area in order to level the playing field for businesses in areas with lower review volume," the company explained. I told you — they took it very, very seriously.

Finding the best brunch place is like finding a needle in a haystack — and these are the best of the best, the top 10 brunches in America.

1. Orchids - Honolulu, HI Brunch in Hawaii already sounds pretty magical, but Orchids seems to take this to a whole new level. Pictures show huge piles of salmon in a totally gorgeous location. And if you really need convincing, one reviewer said that going forward they would be staying at the adjoining hotel just to be close to the restaurant. That's real commitment.

2. Lake Elmo Inn - Lake Elmon, MN If you like traditional American fare and have a hearty appetite, then the Lake Elmo Inn might fit the bill. “This is an amazing place for Sunday brunch, one reviewer wrote. "I would recommend a reservation and a large appetite.” Those both sound wise to me.

3. T.C. Eggington's - Mesa, AZ T.C. Eggington's has a country charm and a damn fine looking breakfast. Expect eggs, home fries, and OJ — all of the basics, but done so well that it's earned itself a following. Also, Eggington's is just too good of a name for a brunch spot and deserves your business for the name alone.

4. The Dead Fish - Crockett, CA If you like your brunch heavy on the seafood, The Dead Fish in Crockett, California is probably the right place. Reviews point out the great seafood, great views, and great ambiance — which sound like the makings of a truly epic brunch.

5. NORMA'S - New York, NY Norma's is already infamous among the brunch crowd in NYC — and it was the only NYC spot to make it into the top 10. Seriously — brunch thrives in California. But Norma's has a huge range of waffles, french toast, crepes, eggs, and more — go upscale and throw some lobster into the mix or stay traditional with some blueberry pancakes. The choice is yours.

6. The Baked Apple Breakfast Co. - Downers Grove, IL “LOOOOOOOVE this place! YOU, or someone at the table, so that you can at least try it, NEEDS TO ORDER the COMPANY FRENCH TOAST!!” — one very enthusiastic reviewer. With that many capitals and exclamation points, I think The Baked Apple Breakfast Co. speaks for itself. Time to get to Downers Grove, IL.

7. Tower Cafe - Sacramento, CA Tower Cafe has some rabid fans — most of whom are really excited about their famous french toast. Why? Well, their menu features a "famous secret recipe of custard-soaked French bread topped with in-house maple whipped butter". That's why. That's all you'll ever need to know.

8. Beach Plum Kitchen - Carlsbad, CA In a gorgeous location with a modern diner vibe, Beach Plum Kitchen has a menu full of all-stars. Reviews gush about the coffee cake, the strawberry shortcake pancakes, the homemade jam, and more. Californians take their brunch seriously — and they deliver.