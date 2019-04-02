Yelp's Top 100 Places To Treat Yourself In The U.S. Are A Foodie's Dream
With Tax Day right around the corner — it’s Monday, April 15 in case the date hasn’t been anxiety-seared in your brain — Treat Yourself To Something Fun And Good Day is close behind. That’s the day I just made up right now where you get your tax refund back and decide to spend it on something fun and good. If you’re looking for ways to spend your tax refund and treat yourself to something special, Yelp has you covered food-wise.
Yelp put together a list of the “Top 100 Places to Treat Yourself for 2019.” The list used reviews from restaurants with three and four dollar signs (AKA the pricey bois.) “We considered both the rating and the volume of the reviews, while accounting for the overall volume of reviews in each business’s area so as not to disadvantage businesses in areas with relatively low review volume,” Yelp said of their methodology in an email to Bustle. In other words, they didn’t just go with the most popular restaurants based on the number of reviews; they also factored in hidden gems that have gotten consistently good ratings though they may not have as many patrons.
“Businesses must be primarily a restaurant or place to eat a meal to be included on the list,” Yelp also specified. “If a business with multiple locations appears more than once on the list, we keep the highest ranked location.” So, you’re really getting the best of the best of the absolute best here.
Here are Yelp’s top ten places from their list.
- Halls Chophouse - Charleston, SC
- Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse - Tampa - Tampa, FL
- Sushi by Bou - New York, NY
- Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar - Memphis, TN
- Wild Sage Bistro - Spokane, WA
- The Rustler - Meridian, MS
- Geronimo - Santa Fe, NM
- The Capital Grille - Baltimore, MD
- Sushi Lin - Brooklyn, NY
- Somm's Kitchen - Paso Robles, CA
There’s something for everyone! Steak in Tampa! Sushi in Brooklyn! French and Asian fusion in New Mexico!
Unfortunately, there is not someplace listed in every single state. (My deepest apologies to Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming.) Fortunately, that is what the rest of Yelp and Google are for.
Here are the places that made Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Treat Yourself for 2019, state by state.
ALABAMA
- Perry's Steakhouse & Grille - Birmingham - Birmingham, AL
ALASKA
- The Cookery - Seward, AK
- Cafe Cups - Homer, AK
ARIZONA
- Cafe Monarch - Scottsdale, AZ
CALIFORNIA
- Somm's Kitchen - Paso Robles, CA
- Sake107 - Petaluma, CA
- n/naka - Los Angeles, CA
- Galpao Gaucho- Napa - Napa, CA
- Brasas Do Brazil Churrascaria - Concord, CA
- Scratch Bar & Kitchen - Encino, CA
- Tar & Roses - Santa Monica, CA
- Yakiyan - Hacienda Heights, CA
- Liholiho Yacht Club - San Francisco, CA
- Hanna's Restaurant & Bar - Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
- Anaheim White House Weddings - Anaheim, CA
- Shabu Shabu Zen and Sake Bar - Rancho Mirage, CA
- DAMA - Los Angeles, CA
- Bavel - Los Angeles, CA
- Barrique - Venice, CA
COLORADO
- Almresi Vail - Vail, CO
- Guard and Grace - Denver, CO
FLORIDA
- Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse - Tampa - Tampa, FL
- Orsay - Jacksonville, FL
- Cafe Ponte - Clearwater, FL
- Lobster Bar Sea Grille - Miami Beach, FL
- Alma Grove - Miami, FL
- Sushi Sho - Saint Petersburg, FL
- Palat Miami - Miami, FL
- Santorini By Georgios - Miami Beach, FL
- Casareccio - Pompano Beach, FL
- Collage Restaurant - Saint Augustine, FL
GEORGIA
- The Optimist - Atlanta, GA
- Bistro Hilary - Senoia, GA
HAWAII
- Lahaina Grill - Lahaina, HI
- Merriman's - Waimea, HI
- Senia - Honolulu, HI
- JO2 - Kapaa, HI
IDAHO
- Petite 4 - Boise, ID
ILLINOIS
- Girl & the Goat - Chicago, IL
- Boka - Chicago, IL
- Bavette's Bar & Boeuf - Chicago, IL
- Alinea - Chicago, IL
INDIANA
- Vida - Indianapolis, IN
IOWA
- R|C Brazilian Steakhouse - Davenport, IA
- Brazen Open Kitchen Bar - Dubuque, IA
KENTUCKY
- Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse - Louisville - Louisville, KY
LOUISIANA
- GW Fins - New Orleans, LA
- Aki Japanese Restaurant - Covington, LA
MARYLAND
- The Capital Grille - Baltimore, MD
- Jerry's Place - Prince Frederick, MD
MASSACHUSETTES
- Saltie Girl - Boston, MA
MISSISSIPPI
- The Rustler - Meridian, MS
MISSOURI
- Hamilton's Urban Steakhouse and Bourbon Bar - St. Louis, MO
NEBRASKA
- Au Courant - Omaha, NE
NEVADA
- Kabuto - Las Vegas, NV
- Partage - Las Vegas, NV
- 8oz Korean Steak House - Las Vegas, NV
- Kame Omakase - Las Vegas, NV
- Bavette's Steakhouse & Bar - Las Vegas, NV
NEW JERSEY
- 618 - Freehold Township, NJ
NEW MEXICO
- Geronimo - Santa Fe, NM
NEW YORK
- Sushi by Bou - New York, NY
- Sushi Lin - Brooklyn, NY
- DeStefano's Steakhouse - Brooklyn, NY
- 4 Charles Prime Rib - New York, NY
- Tuscany Steakhouse - New York, NY
- Ocean Prime - New York, NY
- Club A Steakhouse - New York, NY
- Liberty Street Bistro - Newburgh, NY
- Gramercy Tavern - New York, NY
- The Seafire Grill - New York, NY
- Belle Harlem - New York, NY
- Mr. Jones Supper Club - New York, NY
OHIO
- Sotto - Cincinnati, OH
- EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute - Cleveland,OH
OREGON
- Willow - Portland, OR
- Arden - Portland, OR
- True Kitchen + Bar - Roseburg, OR
PENNSYLVANIA
- Zahav - Philadelphia, PA
- Vetri Cucina - Philadelphia, PA
- Poulet Bleu - Pittsburgh, PA
- Ardiente - Philadelphia, PA
- Henry's Salt of the Sea - Allentown,PA
SOUTH CAROLINA
- Halls Chophouse - Charleston, SC
TENNESSEE
- Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar - Memphis, TN
- Southern Social - Germantown, TN
- Alleia - Chattanooga, TN
TEXAS
- Uchi - Dallas, TX
- Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse - San Antonio, TX
- Fazenda Gaucha - Bedford, TX
- Biga On The Banks - San Antonio, TX
- Uchiko - Austin,TX
- Frank - Dallas, TX
- Intero Restaurant - Austin, TX
VIRGINIA
- IL Giardino Ristorante - Virginia Beach, VA
- Circa 1918 - Newport News, VA
WASHINGTON
- Wild Sage Bistro - Spokane, WA
WISCONSIN
- Tofte's Table - Waukesha, WI
- Graft - Madison, WI
WASHINGTON D.C.
- Poca Madre - Washington D.C.
Bon Appeti-treat yourself!