With Tax Day right around the corner — it’s Monday, April 15 in case the date hasn’t been anxiety-seared in your brain — Treat Yourself To Something Fun And Good Day is close behind. That’s the day I just made up right now where you get your tax refund back and decide to spend it on something fun and good. If you’re looking for ways to spend your tax refund and treat yourself to something special, Yelp has you covered food-wise.

Yelp put together a list of the “Top 100 Places to Treat Yourself for 2019.” The list used reviews from restaurants with three and four dollar signs (AKA the pricey bois.) “We considered both the rating and the volume of the reviews, while accounting for the overall volume of reviews in each business’s area so as not to disadvantage businesses in areas with relatively low review volume,” Yelp said of their methodology in an email to Bustle. In other words, they didn’t just go with the most popular restaurants based on the number of reviews; they also factored in hidden gems that have gotten consistently good ratings though they may not have as many patrons.

“Businesses must be primarily a restaurant or place to eat a meal to be included on the list,” Yelp also specified. “If a business with multiple locations appears more than once on the list, we keep the highest ranked location.” So, you’re really getting the best of the best of the absolute best here.

Here are Yelp’s top ten places from their list.

There’s something for everyone! Steak in Tampa! Sushi in Brooklyn! French and Asian fusion in New Mexico!

Unfortunately, there is not someplace listed in every single state. (My deepest apologies to Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming.) Fortunately, that is what the rest of Yelp and Google are for.

Here are the places that made Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Treat Yourself for 2019, state by state.

ALABAMA

ALASKA

ARIZONA

Cafe Monarch - Scottsdale, AZ

CALIFORNIA

COLORADO

FLORIDA

GEORGIA

HAWAII

IDAHO

Petite 4 - Boise, ID

ILLINOIS

INDIANA

Vida - Indianapolis, IN

IOWA

KENTUCKY

LOUISIANA

MARYLAND

MASSACHUSETTES

Saltie Girl - Boston, MA

MISSISSIPPI

The Rustler - Meridian, MS

MISSOURI

NEBRASKA

Au Courant - Omaha, NE

NEVADA

NEW JERSEY

618 - Freehold Township, NJ

NEW MEXICO

Geronimo - Santa Fe, NM

NEW YORK

OHIO

OREGON

PENNSYLVANIA

SOUTH CAROLINA

Halls Chophouse - Charleston, SC

TENNESSEE

TEXAS

VIRGINIA

IL Giardino Ristorante - Virginia Beach, VA

Circa 1918 - Newport News, VA

WASHINGTON

Wild Sage Bistro - Spokane, WA

WISCONSIN

WASHINGTON D.C.

Poca Madre - Washington D.C.

Bon Appeti-treat yourself!