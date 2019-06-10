You Can Get Chocolate Bars With Gummy Bears In Them At Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's loves putting out items made of a unique combination of foods and flavors, and now, the stores have a new summer-themed treat. As reported by the food Instagram Candy Hunting, Trader Joe's is selling gummy bear chocolate bars. And because it's Trader Joe's, the product has a really long name: Mini Gummy Bears on a Chocolate Pool Day. Does that even make sense? Who cares! If you like gummy bears and chocolate, syntax doesn't matter.

As the package explains, the candy bar consists of white and dark chocolate sprinkled with gummy bears. And as Candy Hunting explains, "some of those gummy bears are floating face down... I hope there's a pack of Life Savers Gummies nearby." Oof. That's dark.

This dessert is not going to be for everyone and it does seem like it'd be sort of difficult to eat. As one Candy Hunting commenter pointed out putting gummies in chocolate makes "zero sense" because "the textures are opposing." But another, more optimistic person wrote, "You’ll have to allow the chocolate to melt first before chewing on the bears, IMHO."

Regardless of your gummies in chocolate opinions, the candy is undeniably cute. I expect a lot of kids at Trader Joe's will beg for one of these to go in the shopping cart, and it could also make for a fun gift. Not everyone is going to buy a novelty candy bar for themselves, but testing one out that you got for a present is another story.

Mini Gummy Bears on a Chocolate Pool Day seems to be a brand new product, because it's not listed in the "What's New" section of Trader Joe's website yet. Also, it hasn't been popped up online very much, either. Other than Candy Hunting, the candy bar was featured on the food blog The Impulsive Buy about new products at Trader Joe's from June 8.

In addition to the gummy bear chocolate, Trader Joe's has some other new and returning chocolate sweets for summer. Candy Hunting as posted about a S'mores Chocolate Bar, which the account says returned for the summer. Junk Banter explains that this one is milk chocolate filled with and stuffed with mini marshmallows and graham crackers pieces.

Trader Joe's recently posted about Soft Baked Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies, which the chain explains are one of the rare soft-baked cookies they have available, because it's hard to make soft cookies meant for stores shelves without "some pretty questionable artificial preservatives". But, apparently, they did it, and these ones feature peanut butter, dry-roasted peanuts, and chocolate chunks.

Lastly, TJ's also announced a change to the brand's Chocolate Covered Mini Pretzels. The pretzels come in both dark chocolate and milk chocolate and the recipe for both has been changed to have better quality chocolate, and they now come in a resealable bag, too. Trader Joe's suggests using them as an ice cream topping or making a snack mix with the pretzels and chocolate-covered peanuts.

Of course, these items are only in addition to the many, many other chocolates that Trader Joe's has, so if you're going in for the swimming gummy bears, just be careful — or willing to throw caution and your wallet to the wind.