Your Week According To A Tarot Reader

Your card for the week is the King of Swords, which represents big, bold traits like integrity, drive, reason, and discipline. It also comes with a hint of seriousness, but not necessarily in a bad way.

As you kick off the week, this card suggests you’ll be locked into your to-do list like nobody’s business. All those tasks you’ve been meaning to accomplish? All those chores you’ve been putting off? They won’t know what hit them.

This isn’t the week for spacing out at work, letting emails fall to the wayside, or coming home and wallowing around in clutter. Instead, you’ll want to on get your inbox to zero and move your laundry off the chair. You’ll be so laser-focused you might even say no to happy hour with friends (gasp).

Since you aren’t in the mood to relax or slack off, take full advantage of this energy while you have it — and see how much you can do. This would be a good week to start a new habit, like going on more walks, reading a few pages in a book, or hitting the hay at a reasonable hour. Once you get over the hump of starting, it might just stick.

In a tarot reading, the King of Swords card also hints at the presence of an authority figure, and this week it’s you. Don’t be surprised if coworkers rely on you extra heavy or if you need to step in as the boss of your group chat.

You might need to be the voice of reason for a friend who’s going through a breakup, especially if she’s thinking about texting her ex, or your group’s de facto travel agent to finalize a vacation that’s been up in the air for ages. Don’t let people distract you, though. If you feel yourself getting pulled away by too many texts, turn on DND.

The swords suit points to the ability to think clearly and logically, which means this is a good time to make a big decision or solve an ongoing problem, too. Instead of feeling like you’re being yanked around by emotion, it’s possible you’ll see a rational solution that wasn’t immediately obvious a few short days ago. Just like that, you’ll become a problem-solving queen.

If you’re in a relationship or talking to someone new, the King of Swords is a sign you’ll find all the right words to communicate how you’re feeling. If you go on a date this Friday, it could be the perfect time to drop the L word. If you aren’t feeling a connection, this is your chance to trust your gut and call things off. The King isn’t one to mess around, and neither should you.

