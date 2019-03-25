A political science professor from the University of Florida has written a report that shows that the mail-in ballots of some young Parkland residents, including first-time voters who survived last year's school shooting, weren't counted — at a rate far higher than the state average. Some 15 percent of Parkland youth's ballots were not counted, The Washington Post reported based on UF political science chair Daniel Smith's report.

Smith looked at ballots submitted by Parkland residents between the ages of 18 and 21 using the public voter file that tracks all registered voters in the state and whether or not they voted. That's where he found that such a large number weren't counted. Some arrived after the required date. Others though were rejected for not being signed, having a mismatched signature, being signed by someone else, or the ballot was returned to the election office "undeliverable" by the post office.

He found 15 percent of all mail-in ballots cast for Parkland youth weren't counted. That's far more than the state average of 5.4 percent of 18- to 21-year-olds who saw their ballots rejected or not counted in the 2018 midterms, The Washington Post reported. And for voters of all ages in Florida, the number goes down to just 1.2 percent. Bustle has reached out to the Broward County Supervisor of Elections for comment on the discrepancy.

Speaking with The Washington Post, Smith compared voting with using a broken ATM. "If you are voting in Florida, and you are young in Florida, you have a good chance of your ballot not being accepted," Smith told The Post. "Imagine going to the ATM, and every 10 times you go, instead of spitting out your money, they take it or they lose it."

Lauren Hoggs, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and a March for Our Lives activist, tweeted in response, "SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THAT I DID VOTER REG IN THE GROSS HUMIDITY ALL SUMMER TO DEAL WITH THIS BS."

