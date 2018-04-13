We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for April 13, 2018.

While Friday the 13th may be considered unlucky to some, we might actually run into some good fortune today thanks to the Moon in dreamy Pisces teaming up with Jupiter, the planet of abundance and opportunity. Something we've been dreaming or hoping for could materialize faster than expected, or we could receive a much needed blessing. With the Pisces Moon working with Jupiter in Scorpio for most of the morning, the first half of the day is also great for helping or giving to others, acting on an inspiration or hunch, or spending time in the company of those we love, as each of these paths could lead to something good. Overall, when it comes to the vibe of the day, it's pretty laid back as we gear up for Sunday's New Moon in Aries. By late tonight, the energy should ramp back up again as the Moon moves into fiery Aries; it's best to enjoy the quiet moment that we have now.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might find yourself feeling a bit moody and blue today, though that moodiness you're feeling could be a clue that you need to slow down and give yourself a break. Your partner or a close friend could snap you out of a funk. Meanwhile, a financial gift or blessing is on the way. Be open.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If you're in a philanthropic mood today, go with it. Donating your time, resources, or money to a worthwhile cause today could be more rewarding than you might expect. Plus, when you share the abundance, it keeps coming back to you. A teacher or mentor-like figure could be of help today.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You could make some magic happen today in your career, so get ready to act on an opportunity or hunch. Perhaps you may decide to pitch an idea to your supervisor or send out a few resumes. Whatever you choose to do will bring back promising results. Go out and seize the day. You've got this!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may get some good news or a green light today on something big you've been working on. There's even a chance that a big opportunity could be presented to you today. Either way, you're feeling like you're in your element, which can help you with attracting all sorts of good things.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

There's a phrase that goes, "don't block your blessings." Are you blocking yours by holding on too tightly to the past? It's time to do some spring cleaning where your heart and soul are concerned. If something or someone was removed from your life, it's to make space for the good things coming.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

A collaboration or team effort is the way to go when it comes to getting an idea or project off the ground. Who are some people that you would love to work with? Reach out to them with a plan or proposal. You just might hear the response you want. Your words are very influential; use them.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Your financial picture continues to look bright as you could receive a promising job opportunity or lead. If you've been thinking about asking for a raise or increase in pay, this is also a good time to set the wheels in motion. Meanwhile, an act of kindness toward someone will go a long way.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might be feeling like you're unstoppable today, and you'd be right. With the kind of cosmic mojo that you have going for you right now, just about anything you put your heart and soul into can succeed, especially if it's a creative endeavor. The spotlight is on you — go ahead and soak it up.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Don't let the world or the past get you down today, Sag. Things are working on your behalf even if you can't immediately see it. If you need a pick-me-up, spend time with the women in your life. They may have words of wisdom that will comfort you. Also, slow down and listen to your intuition.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You could receive an opportunity today via word of mouth or someone you know. Still, if you're looking for work or other types of resources, let people know what you need. Not only will they be listening, but they will be eager to help you land those resources too. You have a community for a reason.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're making leaps and bounds today where your professional life is concerned. If there's a career move you've been wanting to make or a plan you want to execute, now's the time to get started. At the same time, you could receive some recognition for a job well done. Celebrate your work.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Keep your eyes on the prize, Pisces, as there's a good chance that you can get what you've been wanting. Overall, the outlook for you today is an optimistic one. If your spirit could use a lift today, make sure to surround yourself with people, images, music, and other things that inspire you. And have fun.