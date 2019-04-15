We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for April 15, 2019.

It's a super busy kind of day with the Moon entering analytical and hardworking Virgo early in the morning. Under the Virgo Moon, we'll be most interested in tackling the pending projects, tasks, and other responsibilities on our schedule. Since Virgo is a sign most concerned with improvement and efficiency, having the Virgo Moon team up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus can help us to find innovative solutions to some of our toughest problems.

By the late evening, we may need to lean into the pragmatism of the Virgo Moon when Venus in dreamy Pisces squares off with happy-go-lucky Jupiter in Sagittarius. Under this Venus-Jupiter combination it can be easy to become a little too idealistic and carefree when it comes to romantic and financial matters.

By the late night, the Virgo Moon squares off with Mars in chatty Gemini which could not only have us feeling restless and cranky but ready to argue too. The best way to channel this energy is into something that requires a lot of brainpower or a fresh pair of eyes.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You've got a dream that you want to see happen, though now's the time for you to take the steps necessary for you to get to where you want to be. Discipline is needed now, as is clarity about what you really want and what you're willing to work for. Define what success means for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

More and more, you're being pushed to care less about how others see you and focus more on being you, whatever that might look like for you. Today, you're reminded that when you dare to be yourself in full, you attract the right people to you. Don't shortchange yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

When it comes to getting ahead, the first step for you is being honest about what you need, rather than working too hard to meet the needs of everyone else. The changes you want to see can only begin with you, so what are you ready to change? Don't let the past hold you back.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your creative energy is buzzing today and as such you could have the breakthrough you've been looking for when it comes to an idea or project that you've been developing. Just be mindful of trying to scale too big too soon. The devil is in the details. Also, work your network.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You could manifest a new career opportunity, though you may need to go over the details of the offer so you're not selling you or your craft short. Know that you have the option to negotiate. At the same time, don't get too stuck on this opportunity, there will be more on the way.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're in the mood for something different and the same old routines you've been sticking to won't cut it for you now. Look to ways you can switch things up and be open to new experiences. On another note, be mindful of overextending yourself to others today. Cherish your freedom.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might have a lot going on today and it might be easy for you to take on more, especially if you feel that you're the best person for the job. However, today's one of those days where you can keep your sanity by focusing solely on the things you have control over instead of what you don't.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You prefer to keep your circle small, but when it comes to making your plans into something tangible and getting ahead in your career, it's time for you to open yourself to new connections. Someone that you least expect could be a great resource for you. Also, watch your finances.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

In terms of your your goals and career, you're at a stage where you can make some serious headway, but you need to take care of more of the back-end stuff first. Look to ways you can bring more structure to your schedule as well as new approaches to being more productive.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might find yourself craving a getaway today. And even if you can't take off for the day, you should at least make some plans to do so in the future. On another note, what you used to value is changing, and that's a good thing. You only need to be concerned with what feels authentic.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might need to decide whether a current connection or affiliation is worth all the energy that you're giving to it. If you don't feel valued and seen in the way that you should, that should give you the info you need. You may need to be uncomfortably honest with yourself and others.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might feel like the Little Engine That Could today, and you may need a reminder from someone close to you as to just how powerful you are, so reach out if you need a boost. Meanwhile, conversations that you have with others could be helpful. Be open to constructive feedback.