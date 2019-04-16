We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for April 16, 2019.

With a powerful Full Moon approaching by the end of this week, this is one of those days where we can turn a dream into reality if we're willing to dig in and work hard enough. This is the message of the day as the analytical Virgo Moon opposes dreamy Neptune in Pisces near the start of the day. By the late afternoon, the Virgo Moon goes on to meet hardworking Saturn in Capricorn, followed by a meeting in the late evening with powerful Pluto in Capricorn.

With the Virgo Moon teaming up with these two powerhouses, we can be virtually unstoppable when it comes to going after what we want and putting in the work to get it. Though when the Virgo Moon squares off with bountiful and happy-go-lucky Jupiter in Sagittarius by late tonight, we may feel torn between taking a risk and playing it safe. The best way to harness this energy is by finding the courage to make a tough, yet surprisingly good decision in getting what we want.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You've got your eyes on the gold today when it comes to your career or something you've been working to manifest into reality. Though it's possible that you could feel a bit daunted by how far you have left to go. Remember, you were built to overcome any challenge put in your way.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may feel a bit like an odd-duck out today, though know that by honoring your creativity and living your truth, you'll end up connecting with the people you should connect with. Meanwhile, if you need to pull back a bit from the crowd so you can regroup, take that time out.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You and your partner or a family member may need to have a discussion today around something the two of you may be planning, especially if it involves money or shared resources. While it may seem like you're on different pages, you can come together with a fresh approach.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When it comes to turning an idea into something more, it could be helpful to get some advice or feedback from someone knowledgeable about the subject. Though be mindful of overthinking things. You've got to trust yourself and take a shot at your goal. You could win.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You're called to be more discerning today when it comes to what and who you give your time to, as just because you can do something doesn't mean that you should. Also, be mindful of giving too much energy to a relationship that zaps your self worth. Go in a new direction.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Someone in your family or someone you know could try to undermine your confidence today, which could have you second guessing yourself. Instead of giving this person too much power, you can reclaim yours by remembering how truly capable and strong you are. Don't believe the hype.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might have a lot on your plate but you might be in dire need of some rest and relaxation. Know that you don't have to be the hero today. You do best by doing things that help you to take better care of yourself. At the same time, be open to asking for the help you need.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You know that something needs to change, but you may be feeling a bit apprehensive about making the change as you're not sure if it will be successful. Here's the thing: staying where you currently are isn't going to work either. It's time to take a risk on yourself. You know what to do.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You know what you're working towards and you know what you're worth. So why are you so worried about what others think of you? Now's the time for you to pull back and re-center yourself. Own your power. Know that being your authentic self is what will bring you success.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You've got the talent and smarts to make things happen, but something you're worried about could be dampening your enthusiasm and confidence today. To turn things around, try talking to someone you're close to as their feedback, support, or insight could give you a second wind.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You may need to be protective of your resources and energy today as being in the wrong place with the wrong people could zap you of your happiness and your strength. Instead, look towards spending time with those that feed your spirit and your mind. You'll feel a whole lot better.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Working with others could be a good way for you to achieve your goals today but take care that you're downplaying your own abilities and overplaying someone else's. At the end of the day, you've already got what it takes to accomplish what you want. A partnership should be complimentary to that.