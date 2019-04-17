We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for April 17, 2019.

After spending a little over two months swimming in the hazy waters of Pisces, communicative Mercury enters the blazing fires of Aries early this morning bringing a big burst of energy to how we think, speak, and connect with others. Since Aries is a sign that favors the bold and direct approach, we should find ourselves favoring this approach too. If we experienced a lack of clarity or focus while Mercury was in Pisces, Mercury in Aries should give us the cosmic mojo we need to lock in and hit our target.

By the the start of the day, the Moon shifts into partnership-oriented Libra, putting the focus on how we mate and relate with others. With the Libra Moon opposing Mercury in Aries just a few moments later, we may need to exercise some patience while dealing with others as this combination can stir up arguments.

However, the best way to channel this energy is into any project that requires a fresh pair of eyes or constructive feedback from a partner or team (so long as everyone isn't talking over each other). And with the Libra Moon opposing wounded Chiron in Aries by the early afternoon, we could also use this cosmic energy to speak up on behalf of others or to speak up on something that we may have been avoiding.



Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're sharp as a tack now, which means that your thoughts and ideas are making lots more sense. Heck, you might even come up with something genius. Though before you get too carried away with an idea, it might help to run it by a few folks first. Master your message.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's time for you to dial things back a bit and look to ways you can give yourself and your brain a bit of a time out. Working behind the scenes or taking some time to pursue something that speaks to you and you alone could be beneficial to your well-being. Time to nourish yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your social calendar gets even busier today and it's possible that the connections you make and engage could lead to something more. At the same time, you're reminded not to put your own needs and interests aside for the sake of others. Make some time for you too.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

All eyes and ears are on you now, especially when it comes to your career and achievements. With so many folks hanging on to your every word, make sure you're talking to the right folks today, specifically those that might help you turn your message into opportunity. Trust yourself.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

If you were obsessing over something or someone or if things seemed more dire than they really were, you get blessed with a fresh outlook today. Instead of dwelling in the past, give yourself the chance to see that there are more possibilities before you than you imagined. Have faith.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might be a bit more introspective today, but that can actually be a good thing, as you need some time with yourself and your thoughts to get clear on where you are and where you need to go. On another note, you may need to talk to your partner about a financial situation.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You're good at being able to understand others and helping them with solving their problems. However, you may need to be a bit more vocal with someone today, namely when it comes to guarding your time, space, or energy. Don't be afraid to say "no" if you need to.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your to-do list is about to get a bit longer, though that doesn't mean that you need to take on everything that comes your way. Not only will prioritizing be a superpower now, but knowing when to say when will be one too. You don't have to be a hero. You just need to handle what you can.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Love and romance are on the menu now, as you'll find yourself meeting new and all sorts of interesting people. Still, take care that you're not neglecting your friends or, on the flip side, allowing your friends to have too much say about your dating life. Overall, keep following your joy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Your private life may take up a lot of your attention today, pulling you away from your work. And while this might not necessarily be the thing you enjoy most, conversations with the fam or time spent at home coul actually give you the fuel needed to go back out into the world and conquer it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You've got the mic in your hand now and as such people want to hear what you've got to say. If you have a message to get across, there's a good chance folks will be open and receptive to it. Too, be open to learning something new. but take time to hone the skills you already have.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

The focus is on your cash and how you're spending it. While it may be annoying to keep track of every cent, it can actually save you a headache in the long run. Also, this could be a good time to ask for a raise or consider ways you're asking for too little. You're worth more.