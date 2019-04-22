We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for April 22, 2019.

It's a high energy kind of day with the Moon in happy-go-lucky Sagittarius. Though with the Moon making an opposition to chatty Mars in Gemini by the mid-afternoon, we may have to exercise the Sagittarius penchant for rolling with the punches and keeping things moving to avoid any arguments that might crop up. However, if we're in need of a push to go after something new or we're in need of a fresh outlook, this Moon-Mars combo could give us the motivation and the fresh approach that we need.

With the Sun in Taurus teaming up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus by the evening, we're called to examine and reestablish what we value, as our confidence is boosted by defining our own version of success rather than subscribing to someone else's vision of it.

Later in the evening, the Sagittarius Moon squares off with dreamy Neptune in Pisces. While this cosmic combo isn't great for decision making, it can be great for creative endeavors and giving us the relaxation we need after a high energy day.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're a ball of energy today and with the cosmos on your side, there's very little that you can't accomplish. If you haven't been feeling like yourself as of late, today's the perfect time for doing something that rekindles your spark. And you won't fall short on inspiration either.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If things feel a bit challenging now, you should be able to find the emotional resilience that you need today to move past the challenge. While dealing with the things that scare you is never easy, you reclaim your power when you do. Meanwhile, some time to yourself can be rejuvenating.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's all about the people you know today, as now is the perfect time to collaborate with folks in order to succeed. Someone in your circle could link you to an opportunity or you could find word of mouth traveling fast about you and your talents. Make your connections.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You could hit a career milestone today or at the very least, you'll have a productive day. If you've been thinking about moving forward with a project or making an impression on the higher-ups, you'll be able to find success. All you need to do is bring your A-game. You've got this!

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You're in a super creative mood today and it's possible that what you touch could turn to gold, so follow through on the inspiration that comes to you. In terms of romance, you could meet someone new when you're having fun, traveling, or dare to do something different.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might not feel as outgoing today as you usually feel and that's not a bad thing. In fact, taking some time to nourish yourself is just what you need now. And part of that nourishment could be spending time with family or doing something that feeds your soul. Home is where your heart is.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might feel like you're on everyone's most wanted list and that's because you are. As such, use that popularity to get your thoughts and ideas in front of the right people. Your powers of persuasion are top notch now, so use them accordingly. You can speak what you want into being.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

If you've been job hunting, you could make some headway today, so make sure you're getting your resume out there. Though overall, when it comes to making money, make sure you know how much you're worth and be confident in the skills you're bringing to the table.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

It's all about you and how you're feeling today and you should be feeling good. If there's something (or someone) that you want, this is perfect time for shooting your shot. You're in the spotlight now and people are digging what they see. Just make sure you dig what you see as well.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might not have the get-up-and-go that usually have today. But instead of trying to fight against the flow, it's best to go with it. Right now, your body and soul could use some rest, and getting the rest you need can help to ensure that you're on your game later. Chill out.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Your intuition is spot on today, so make sure you're paying attention to it. At the same time, your brain is percolating with lots of thoughts and fresh ideas that you can turn into something worthwhile. On another note, the right conversation with the right person can be super helpful.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It's possible that you could manifest a job or a financial opportunity today, but you've got to believe in you and your capabilities in order to do so. You might even need to take a leap of faith today when it comes to going after something you want. Remember, you deserve to succeed.