That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for April 24, 2019.

With the Moon still in hardworking Capricorn, we'll find that we're feeling our best while hard at work taking care of the business of the day. The day opens fairly smoothly with the Capricorn Moon teaming up with the Sun in stable and determined Taurus. With these two working together, effort and dedication towards achieving our goals will be rewarded.

However, thanks to the Capricorn Moon squaring off with passionate Venus in Aries during the early hours of the morning, we also may need to evaluate what's truly important to us before jumping headfirst into a plan or project. This approach will also be helpful when the Capricorn Moon squares off with busy Mercury in Aries by the mid-afternoon. Ultimately, this Moon-Mercury combination can help us to cover some serious ground — we just need to be mindful of getting into unnecessary arguments.

Later in the afternoon, Pluto (the planet of power and transformation) begins its five-month retrograde in Capricorn, pushing us to face our fears and to reclaim our personal power as a result.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your April 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Be mindful of putting too much stock in what others may think of you. While it's important to consider others, you're called to trust yourself. At the same time, executing your plans requires crafting the right strategy. It may be time for you to change the way you've been doing things.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There's something that you might not be seeing as clearly as you should now and it could be because you're holding on to a certain belief or expectation. It's time for you to see things in a new way, but it will require that you adopt a new outlook. Try to broaden your mind.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A friendship could be demanding more of you right now than you can afford or may be comfortable giving right now. If the connection has been an unhealthy one, it could be time for you to break away from it. On the flip side, more vulnerability may be called for between you and a friend.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If a professional relationship hasn't been working, it may be time for you to work on your exit strategy. Know that you have something of value to bring to the table. Don't allow anyone to make you feel otherwise. Overall, don't be afraid to release relationships that aren't working.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might have a lot on your plate today, and you're more than eager to tackle it all. Though know that when it comes to executing a plan, baby steps are what will get you far. On a different note, it may be time to examine where you may be playing things too safe. Take a risk on you.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

When it comes to love and romance, you're called to face your fears around vulnerability. In other words, can you allow yourself to be fully loved as imperfect (yet amazing) as you are? In terms of your creative gifts, it may time to recognize you have more power than you thought.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You and your family or someone that you live with may not see eye to eye today. Though know that you have power as to whether people can push your buttons. On a similar note, if you've been avoiding addressing an issue, it may be time to deal with it now. Air it out.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

There may be something or someone that you may be obsessing over but the mental energy that you're giving this situation could be best used elsewhere, especially if it's a situation that you can't control. Know that you do have some power over your thoughts. Don't assume the worst.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You could be tempted to make an impulse buy today, but you may need to be a bit more conservative with how you handle your coins. On another note, when it comes to romance, you get the most when you honor both your joy and your worth. Don't settle for anything less.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You may need to have an uncomfortable conversation today with a family member or someone you live with. Know that keeping what you feel to yourself won't make you or the situation any better. There can be strength in vulnerability. Also, authenticity is needed now.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You may be worried about saying the wrong thing today or you might feel like you are. However, your job for today is to let people know what's on your mind. Doing so could help you conquer your fears or challenges around your confidence. Additionally, let your creative ideas flow.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

If a friend or group of people that you identify with hasn't been as supportive as you'd like them to be, you may need to speak up and express what you feel, especially if doing so will help you with protecting your self-esteem. Also, don't be afraid to release outworn connections.