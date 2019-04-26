We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for April 26, 2019.

The vibes of the day are a bit bumpy as the Moon enters unconventional Aquarius in the wee hours of the morning and goes on to square off with unconventional Uranus in Taurus. While there could be some surprising twists and turns developing during the first half of the day, this Moon-Uranus combination can be helpful for innovative ideas, approaches, and for breaking free of anything that's stale and outworn.

Though with the Aquarius Moon squaring off with the Sun in stable Taurus by the evening, we're pushed to re-evaluate what's important to us and the changes we're willing to make and work we're willing to do in order to get it. With the Moon teaming up with passionate Venus in Aries by the early evening, we should have a clear idea on what we value and should be able to find the courage to go after it.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your April 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might feel like you don't quite fit in with a certain group of friends or people the way you used to, which could have you second-guessing your worth. However, consider that you've outgrown where you are and it's time to connect with people that are a better match. You're good enough.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be overly concerned with what others think of you today, specifically when it comes to your accomplishments and achievements. As such, you may need to step back for a bit and love up on yourself. The more you love you, others will too. Don't be so hard on yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could be feeling disappointed or a bit disillusioned today as something you've been wanting may not be materializing the way you want. Talking to your friends or folks within your network can help you to find the solution or answers that you need. Communication is your superpower.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A financial matter could get under your skin today, which could throw a wrench in plans that you've been making. Know that this situation is only temporary. At the same time, the situation (as uncomfortable as it might be) is helping you to clarify what's really important to you now.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A business relationship may not be going the way that you want it to go. And if this has been a long standing issue, it may be time for you to ask for more than what you're getting or go in a new direction. In matters of the heart, don't settle for someone you can't share your vision with.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You usually go above and beyond for others and you may be tempted to do the same today. Though you may need to step back and consider whether you're overextending yourself and taking on way too much. Prioritize what's really important to you. Purge the unnecessary stuff.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

There could be some contention between you and a love interest, which might require you to face some uncomfortable truths. The two of you can improve the situation by working together. Though if the problem is recurring, it may be time to move on to something better.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You and your partner or you and a family member may not be on the same page today. Though much can be solved if you're willing to put in some effort to come to a solution that makes sense. This might require giving up the need to be right and taking a more nurturing approach.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You've got lots to do today, so much to do that you might not even know where to start. While you can't shirk off your responsibilities, do make sure that you give yourself some time to play and relax. Your well-being includes finding your joy. Romance could also be sweet.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could be questioning your value today based on money offered (or not offered) for your creative gifts or because of an uncertain romantic situation. As such, you're called to pull inward and focus on grounding yourself and connecting to your own power. Family can be supportive.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling a bit sensitive today and having family or people close to you tugging on your energy won't help you to feel any better. As such, you may need to take a time out and go off and do something fun to take your mind off things for a while. Talking about what you feel can help.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might feel caught between wanting some quiet time to yourself and wanting to be social. And if you have obligations to attend a gathering or event today, the pressure on you might be even stronger. Though this is one of those days where you have to honor your needs first.