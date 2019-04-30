We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for April 30, 2019.

The Moon rounds out her stay in intuitive and compassionate Pisces, heightening our sensitivity, especially as the Pisces Moon teams up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces and squares off with chatty Mars in Gemini at the start of the day. This Moon-Mars combo could have our emotions running high. Luckily, the Moon teams up with grounded Saturn and transformative Pluto in Capricorn by the afternoon, which can help us to effectively work through our feelings and heal our wounds.

Though by the late afternoon, the Moon squares off with expansive Jupiter which could either provide us with the optimism we need or exacerbate our uncomfortable feelings. Under the Moon in Pisces, some of the best ways to experience these lunar vibes is through meditation, spending time with loved ones, and engaging in activities that uplift and heal the soul.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your May 2019 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might not be seeing something as clearly as you should today but try to hold off on making any snap judgments until you get more of the story. It's possible that you could be making something out to be bigger than what it really is. Give yourself time. You'll be back on your game soon.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You can't be everything to everyone, so there's no use in trying today; namely when it comes to people that may be a little too demanding of your time and energy. If you're feeling drained, it's OK to pull back for a while and get the rest you need. Some time to yourself is a good thing.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be looking for some attention and applause today for your efforts but it may not arrive in the way you want it. On the flip side, you could receive some extra encouragement today that you may not have been expecting. Either way, surround yourself with the folks that love you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be ready to do big things today and while you shouldn't lose sight of your vision, you may need to be mindful of biting off more than you can chew or skipping over the finer details of a project or situation. Go slow for now. The focus, clarity, and determination you need will come.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A romantic situation may be zapping too much of your energy now, especially if someone can't offer you the care and intimacy that you need. It's also possible that you aren't seeing someone as clearly as you should either. The moment of truth approaches, as does your freedom.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be called to come to the rescue of someone in need today but be careful of overextending yourself. On a different note, if you find that you're in need of support and assistance, expect to be pushed to find the courage to ask for it. A little vulnerability goes a long way.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

With all of the errands, meetings, and projects on your plate now, it might be hard not to feel rushed and overwhelmed. However, know that you don't have to take on everything alone. Look to ways that you can connect and collaborate with others to ease the burden on your shoulders.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be in the mood to splurge today, but you may need to tame your need for instant gratification, as there's a chance that you could find that something you wanted isn't what you really want. This also goes for love affairs too. Take your time and use your powers of discernment.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling a bit more tender or nostalgic than usual today. Though as uncomfortable as the feelings might be, it's best to feel them and let them go than try to hold them back. Spending time with loved ones could boost your mood. Make time to do something fun.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be worrying about something today that might be beyond your control. If you're feeling particularly anxious, this could be a good time for talking to someone you trust or channeling the energy into something creative. Remember, worry isn't a form of productivity.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A random act of kindness from someone could make your day today. As such, try to look for the best in people rather than focusing on their not-so-best. Overall, your resources can be found in your friendships, so make time to connect. Meanwhile, be careful of overspending.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be looking to others to validate you when it comes to your career, but the only person's approval you need right now is your own. On a slightly different topic, it might be time for you to take a risk where your professional goals are concerned. Honor your worth.