It's a busy and high energy day thanks to the Moon in chatty Gemini. Under a Gemini Moon, we should find ourselves in the mood to connect with others, especially through meetings, emails, texts, and calls. A Gemini Moon day also makes for a good time to multi-task and engage in activities that feed our curiosity.

At the start of the day, the Moon teams up with aggressive Mars in Gemini, which can give us the motivation we need to learn something new, engage interesting conversations, and discuss what we're feeling. Since Mars is known for heating things up, we may also have to watch for disagreements and misunderstandings too. Though overall, this Moon-Mars combination could give us the brainpower and inspiration we need to achieve our goals.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your April 2019 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It might feel like you're moving at lightning speed today and you can cover lots of ground. If you've been dealing with writer's block or having an issue with initiating a project, you could find the mental breakthrough you need to get the job done. Your ideas are on fire.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your focus is on your finances today and while you may want to splurge on something new, you may need to keep your eye on your budget as a sudden expense could come up. On another note, you may need to be proactive in following up on money owed to you. Be confident in your worth.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The spotlight is on you and you might find yourself feeling a bit more cranky and anxious than usual. If so, look to healthy ways that you can burn the energy off. On a separate note, you might find the courage you need to take a challenge head-on. Be confident in your abilities.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you find yourself feeling moody and tired today, it's a good sign that you're in need of a time out. Working alone or behind the scenes could also be beneficial too as it'll give you the space you need to relax a bit and clear your head. Writing down what you're feeling can also help.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

When it comes to the company you keep today, make sure it's with folks that fuel and energize you. And if you need support from friends, now's a good time to ask. On a different note, you might be asked to step up and take the lead on a project or event. Show off your expertise.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

The focus is on your goals and career today, and if things have been challenging in this area, you could find the motivation you need to succeed. As long as you're confident in what you know and willing to rely on your wits, you can't lose. P.s. you don't need anyone's validation.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You're in the mood for adventure now and as such, this is the perfect day for engaging activities that stimulate your brain and your soul. Traveling could bring you what you need as could studying a new field of interest or taking a class. On a separate topic - honor your truth.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You and your partner may not be on the same page today when it comes to a financial matter, but if you're both willing to address the issue head-on, it's possible that you could find a satisfying solution. Too, be mindful of who and what you're giving your energy to.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might have to draw some boundaries with someone today, especially if this person has been toeing the line with you. At the same time, be careful of jumping to conclusions when dealing with others. It's best to make sure you have all the facts. Collaborations need extra care.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You've got a lot on your plate today and you're more than ready to tackle it. Though overall, you can put your energy to good use by focusing on the things you can control rather than the things that you can't. Push yourself but make sure to celebrate how far you've come.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might find yourself in a romantic mood today which could be good for finding a new love or rekindling the spark in your current one. In terms of your creative energy, this is also a good time for focusing on your passion and putting your talents on display. Soak up the spotlight.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might feel a bit restless today, making it a good time to work from home or to take on a home related project. In terms of your family, be mindful of unnecessary disagreements. Though at the same time, it might be good to let someone know how you feel. Don't stew in your emotions.