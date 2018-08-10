We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for August 10, 2018.

Today may feel like a mixture of high and low energy with the Moon in passionate Leo and tomorrow's solar eclipse in Leo on the horizon. The day gets off to a running start with the Leo Moon opposing aggressive Mars in Aquarius in the very early hours of the morning, followed by a square-off with unconventional Uranus in Taurus. This is the kind of cosmic combo that could have us feeling rather restless and anxious. At best, this planetary combo can be used for getting rid of what we no longer need and finding the motivation to move forward, especially as tomorrow's eclipse is also a New Moon. New Moons and solar eclipses often mark an opportunity to start something new.

A little later in the morning, we get a brief reprieve as the Leo Moon syncs up with Venus in Libra, putting us in the mood to knock off early and have a good time. This feeling probably won't fade anytime soon, as the Moon squares off against over-indulgent Jupiter in Scorpio by late tonight, followed by a meeting with Mercury in Leo. If eclipse season has got us feeling off-kilter, the Leo Moon reminds us that the best way to blow off steam is with a party (and a little romance too).

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your August 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If a friendship has felt lopsided, you might find yourself ready to drop the ax today and move on. On a similar note, there may be a group or circle of friends that you no longer fit in as easily with as you used to. It means you're growing. In terms of love and romance, you could get lucky tonight.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find yourself being pulled into multiple directions today when it comes to the demands of your career and a home- or family-related matter. However, your lesson of the moment is learning how to lean on others as much as they lean on you. Make reciprocity your mantra for now.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could be dealing with some nervous tension or worry today, which could have you feeling like you're spinning your wheels. However, instead of sitting in your feelings and allowing your mind to run away with you, look to doing something playful and fun. Talk about what you feel too.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be eager to spend some cash today, but the possibility of incurring a sudden expense may mean it's best that you avoid making any impulse or big ticket purchases for the time being. Instead, look to ways that you can better save your cash for something more long term.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

After a very moody week, you should find yourself in better spirits today as the day wears on. Meanwhile, when it comes to your conversations, you have the power to move and influence others, so make sure you're speaking up. On a different note, keep challenging that negative self-talk.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might not be seeing something or someone as clearly as you should today. If so, it might be best to hold off on making any decisions about the situation until you have more clues or information. On the flip side, if you've been overly worried about a situation, today reminds you to have faith.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Today you're reminded that your hopes and wishes are coming true, especially where your career and finances are concerned. Meanwhile, when it comes to how much you do for your friends or others that you know, you're also being reminded to save a little for yourself.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

When it comes to your goals and aspirations, it's time for you to step outside of your comfort zone. At the same time, try not to worry too much about what others are doing because at the end of the day, you're above the competition. As long as you stay true to yourself, you're golden.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you're feeling optimistic today, that's a good thing. It's about time that you started to challenge some of the old and self-limiting beliefs that you've been harboring as of late. While you shouldn't discount the facts or your intuition, give yourself permission to dream again. Let go of the past.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're not an island, Capricorn, so why are you insisting on going at it alone when it comes to fulfilling your biggest dreams? Sure, you're competent and capable of holding your own, but you have people in your corner willing to lend you a helping hand. Vulnerability is a strength too.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

When it comes to what you do for others and when, you're reminded not to let the need for validation be your source of motivation. People already know how helpful you are — there's no need to go around trying to prove yourself. Meanwhile, if an ex pops up, reconsider before going back.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be eager to take on a big project today, but you could quickly get in over your head if you're not careful. As such, take some time to retrace your steps and focus on the smaller details right now. This way you won't miss anything important, and you won't stress yourself out either.