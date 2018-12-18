We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for December 18, 2018.

The Moon moves into laid back Taurus early this morning, putting us in the mood for comfort — comfort food included. Since Taurus is also a sign that's associated money and resources, we might also find ourselves focused on our coin, especially in terms of how we earn it. We can look to the Taurus Moon to provide us with the determination and motivation we need to get the job done and do it well. By later tonight, the Moon teams up with hardworking Saturn in Capricorn, which should help us with staying focused and grounded when it comes to achieving our goals. This Moon-Saturn combination can also help us when it comes to our relationships as well, when it comes to setting healthy boundaries, providing support to someone we love, or working through a tough problem.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and be sure to check out your December 2018 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 1)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're focused on your coin today, and there's a chance that you could manifest a new gig or some extra cash. Been working hard? Why not treat yourself to something nice. Overall, keep your attention on building your wealth and your financial goals. You deserve to thrive.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The focus is on you and your needs today. Instead of rushing to help others or trying to accomplish everything on your plate in a day, take some time out to focus on your needs. This includes nourishing your body and your spirit. It's OK for you to be a little selfish today.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If it's hard for you to get going today, it's most likely because you're in need of a timeout. As such, try not to take too much on today, because there's a chance you won't have much energy to do it. Instead focus on ways that you can get the rest and spiritual nourishment you need.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may need to lean on your friends today for support, so don't be shy about asking for the help. At the same time, if you need to have a heart- to-heart conversation with someone today, you've got the green light. On the flip side, a friend could need you today. Help where you can.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your goals and career are in the spotlight today and you're focused on making things happen. Just make sure that whatever you're investing your time and energy into are things that are worth your time and energy. Be intentional with your plans and how you execute them.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling like you're in the mood for a vacation today and that's a good thing because you could use some time off. Even if a getaway isn't on the books for you today, make sure to carve out some time to do something you enjoy. Your inner child will thank you.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be in your feelings today, but if so, don't suffer in silence. Someone close to you may be able to offer you the shoulder or support that you need. On another note, you may have to draw some boundaries today when it comes to an intimate relationship.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

An important conversation between you and someone close to you could help shed light on an issue. This could be good news if there's been a problem between you that needs solving. On a similar note, talking to someone you trust can provide you with constructive criticism.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

How are you feeling, Sagittarius? Have you been feeling as good as you should be feeling in your body? If not, now's a good time to practice some self-care and nurture yourself from head to toe. When it comes to work, slow and steady wins the race. Manage your finances.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Romance is in the air today and if you're willing to put yourself out there and own how boss you are, you could attract someone that could be a good match. When it comes to a creative project, you've got the inspiration and the know-how to see it through. Honor your gifts.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Home and family take center stage for you and it's possible that you could need the help and support of your loved ones today. Accept the help because you deserve it. Know that vulnerability is a strength too. Feeling stressed? Take time out to get grounded and centered.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You have the gift of gab today, giving you the power to influence others with your words and ideas. Look to ways that you can get those words and ideas in front of others, whether through a meeting or email, as the chances of you creating a new opportunity for yourself are high.