That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for December 3, 2018.

The Moon finishes out its transit through partnership-oriented Libra, keeping the focus on relationships and teamwork during the first half of the day. By the early afternoon, the Moon moves into an opposition with unpredictable Uranus in Aries, which could have us on edge and create some tension in terms of how we connect to others. The best way to channel this energy is to use it to break free of old and unhealthy dynamics, while remaining open to new connections with others.

By the late afternoon, the Moon enters the deep and passionate waters of Scorpio, shifting our focus toward intimacy and the complex emotional ties that we share with others. With the Moon in Scorpio, we usually find our emotions running high at this time, which makes it a good time to channel the energy into anything that requires passion, courage, or intensity. Later in the day, the Moon teams up with Venus in Scorpio, which could bode well for love and relationships, as well as financial affairs. We just have to make sure we're clear on what we want while being willing to overcome our fears when it comes to getting it.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and be sure to check out your December 2018 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 1)

When it comes to a significant relationship, it's time to take things into a new direction. If you've been holding someone at arm's length because of a fear of getting closer, the cosmos is pushing you to confront that fear today. Financially, something you've waited for arrives.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Authenticity is a magnet. And that means that you don't need to be perfect, Taurus. All you need to be is you. Being your genuine self will enable you to attract people that are genuine, too. Keep this in mind as you go about your day. Overall, partnerships are where you'll find success.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If you've been feeling disconnected from your purpose as of late, today could bring you the breakthrough that you've been craving. Expect both synchronicity and the tangible results of your work to pull you back on your path. Meanwhile, your well-being is improving, too.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It may be time for you to break away from something from your past, specifically when it comes to the unhealthy or self-limiting dynamics of a familial bond. As such, look to ways that you can devote more time to your passions and creative self-expression. Also, romance is sweet.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Home is where your heart is today. If you find yourself needing to cocoon away, give in to the craving as you could use some nourishment for your body and soul. Spending time with family could also be what you need. Also, look to ways to redecorate or spruce up your living space.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Stop doubting yourself, Virgo. This is the message to remember today. You have the power to make magic happen with your thoughts and ideas so take care with how you use your "wand." Your connections to others could yield an opportunity. A meeting or presentation could go well.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It's time for you to get into the habit of putting yourself first, or at the very least, being more upfront about your needs. Doing so can help you with breaking old relationship patterns and habits that leave you feeling like you've been left out in the cold. You deserve to get what you want.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

It's time for you to release the past when it comes to a relationship with someone that may be unavailable to you in some way. If it feels like you've been chasing a ghost, it's because you need to pull back and pour some more love into you. Recognize that you deserve better.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might be feeling like an odd-duck out when it comes to dealing with a certain group or organization today. Though as uncomfortable as it is, it could be pushing you to help initiate changes within the group. Meanwhile, give some attention to your spiritual well-being.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

If a job isn't giving you the fulfillment that you're seeking, it could be time for you to draft an exit strategy. At the same time, don't be afraid to break the mold when it comes to the work you're doing. You have the ability to set the trends now. Reconnecting with friends could be fun.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You could hit a career milestone today or receive some kind of praise for your skills and talents. Soak up the attention. Though at the same time, you're reminded not to look too far outside yourself for validation. If you've been looking for work, you could uncover a great opportunity.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You're in the mood to reclaim your freedom now, whether it's freedom from an emotionally draining situation or the kind of freedom that travel can afford you. Either way, the cosmos is giving you the green light to begin moving forward. It's time for a growth spurt or two.