That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for February 12, 2019.

If you've got a tough job to do, today’s a good time to dig in and do it. Having the Moon in determined and hardworking Taurus will give everyone the motivation they need to accomplish the biggest tasks in their world. The Moon also gets some help today from Saturn and Pluto in equally hardworking Capricorn, lending us all the power and the means we need to move past anything that may get in our way. As such, a practical, patient, and methodical approach is favored today, rather than one that includes any unnecessary risks.

By the late afternoon, things may get a little troublesome as the grounded Taurus Moon squares off with the Sun in unconventional Aquarius, which could have us feeling a bit of a tug of war between what we want and what we need. In order to progress forward, we may need to reevaluate what’s most important to us and be willing to let some old things die.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might find that you feel a bit like an odd-duck out today when it comes to a certain group of friends or circle of people you know. Though try not to let it get you down. It could be that you’ve outgrown some people and need relationships that are more in alignment with the person you’re becoming.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might not get the attention or praise that you’d like to get today, specifically for your work or achievements, which could have you feeling a bit sensitive. However, this might be a good time to toot your own horn and sing your own praises. Don’t discount your experiences or what you know. Validate yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might not be seeing something or someone clearly today, which could have you expecting more than what might actually be delivered. As such, you may need to exercise your powers of discernment and intuition and allow yourself to see what’s really going on, even if it’s uncomfortable to do.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Could a friend be demanding or asking something of you that you can’t afford to give right now? While you pride yourself on your ability to care for and nurture others, you may need to decide whether giving this person your time, attention, or resources will be worth it to you in the long run. Let old relationship habits die.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might not be on the same page today with your boss or business partner. If this is a reoccurring issue, it could be that this is your cue to make your exit strategy. You may need more autonomy. On the flip side, this could be your cue to adopt a new approach to the task at hand in a way that’s more efficient.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might have a lot on your plate today (of course), but it’s possible that you could be biting off more than you can chew if you’re not careful about how you spend your time. Just because you can do something, doesn’t always mean that you should. Look to ways that you can do something for yourself today.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

When it comes to a romantic connection, you might be torn between wanting to keep things light and flirty and wanting something deeper. Don’t ignore your heart on this one. Being emotionally honest with yourself will help to ensure that you can get your emotional needs met. Don’t just skim the surface.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You and your partner or someone that you live with may not see eye to eye today, which could have you second-guessing yourself in some way. However, instead of sulking over the issue, this might be a good time to talk about what’s going on. You might find the honesty not only freeing but healing too.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You’ve got lots on your plate today, like meetings, calls, errands etc. Though before you start running around in circles, it may help to have a plan of action so you can keep your workflow going smooth. Think in terms of that old saying “time is money”, you’ll know exactly just what to do and when.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You may be feeling a bit frustrated today when it comes to romance as it may seem like you’re not getting what you want. However, it could be that your approach to romance and dating may need to change in order to see better results. Part of that approach may require putting more energy into you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might feel caught between wanting to do your own thing and needing to surround yourself with people that love you. While you hate to give up your independence, you also need to honor the emotional bonds that you share with others. Doing so could provide you with the healing you need.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

When it comes to how you spend your time today, part of you may want to go into hermit mode while the other part of you wants to socialize. If anything, just try to be mindful of the company you keep to day and the kind of information that you absorb. Be intentional with your time and attention.