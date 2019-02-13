We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for February 13, 2019.

It's a high-energy kind of day with the Moon entering curious and chatty Gemini in the wee hours of the morning. Though the big event of the day comes courtesy of aggressive Mars and rebellious Uranus which team up in fiery Aries at the start of the day. With Mars and Uranus together, we might find ourselves feeling the itch to do something new or to break free of anything or anyone that has been holding us back.

However, since Mars in Aries can be a rather impulsive and hotheaded energy; coupled with excitable Uranus, it could cause us to be unnecessarily reckless (which could also cause accidents). As such, we'll have to exercise some caution and patience with ourselves and each other today. We can look to the Gemini Moon to help us with keeping cool and objective.

By the late afternoon, patience may be needed again as the Gemini Moon squares off with dreamy Mercury in Pisces, which could create some Mercury Retrograde like moments. In other words, the chances for miscommunication and misunderstanding may be high. The best way to channel this energy is use it to help us adopt a new perspective or to put on our creative thinking cap.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and be sure to check out your February 2019 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling extra rebellious today, which could create some unnecessary drama if you're not careful. If you're feeling bored or restless, look to ways you can harness that energy for something productive. A new you is on the horizon. Time to do things differently.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling a bit restless or anxious today. If so, look to ways you can physically release the energy. At the same time, you may need to have a conversation with a friend about something you may have been avoiding. Being authentic about what you feel is necessary. Speak up.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might have to decide whether fitting in with the crowd is worth more than being being true to yourself and what you need. While you're often a friend to many, you may need to be more of a friend to yourself today. On a similar note, your social circle is changing. This is good.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be ready to run for the hills today when it comes to your career, as someone you work under could get under your skin. While you shouldn't make any hasty decisions, this could be the push you need to make your exit strategy. Too, don't ignore your intuition.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

In order for you to move forward, it's time for you to challenge and release some previously held beliefs, especially if those beliefs are limiting you or your outlook. On a different note, a friend could be a little too demanding of your energy today. Protect your energy. You need it.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It may be time for you to get unflinchingly honest with yourself about something or someone today as the revelation could be both freeing and healing for you. In the meantime, stop comparing your progress to that of other people. Your path is meant to be different. Embrace where you are.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

There could be some fireworks today when it comes to a significant relationship. Though the kind of fireworks you might experience depends on whether the relationship has run its course or if there's a new chapter to be had. Meanwhile, pay attention to the facts and honor the truth.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be eager to go hard or go home when it comes to your to-do list or your fitness regimen, but you may need to be careful not to overdo it. In matters of the heart, you may not be seeing something as clearly as you think you are. You may need to expect the unexpected.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you want to improve your love life, it may be time to start working on breaking old dating or relationship habits. And to do so may require that you face some uncomfortable truths. Overall, don't ignore your emotional needs. In terms of your creativity, take a risk with a new project.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Something you've been trying to avoid when it comes to a family related issue could come bubbling up to the surface today. Though the experience could be difficult, it could help you to address and release some feelings you've been holding on to which could pave the way for healing.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling quite argumentative today, but you may need to carefully pick and choose your battles if you want peace of mind. Instead it might be best to funnel the energy you're feeling into something creative. Speaking of your creativity, don't undersell your talents.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Much of your focus may be on your finances today and it's possible that you could be dealing with a sudden expense or feeling a strong urge to spend money. Either way, you're being pushed to be more proactive about your financial security. It's time to revamp your relationship to money.