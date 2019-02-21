We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for February 21, 2019.

The Moon enters the partnership-oriented house of Libra this morning, putting the focus on teamwork, relationships, and the need for balance. With the Libra Moon opposing wounded Chiron in Aries at the start of the day, we might find ourselves feeling a bit tender or sensitive around a relationship matter. But, there's a positive side to this — this cosmic combination can help us to address and heal issues around how we mate and relate to each other. Some of this relationship work we're called to do might include finding the courage to tell someone something that we've been holding back, advocating on behalf of others, or learning the true meaning of a 50/50 partnership or connection.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and be sure to check out your February 2019 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It takes two to tango as they say and today, you might be called to acknowledge or accept responsibility for your role in a sensitive relationship matter. In what ways can you be a better partner? How can you better connect with and make room for another? The answers are there.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You don't like to be seen as being the bad guy when it comes to expressing what you feel. Still, not only do you need to be mindful of over-extending yourself to others today, you might also need to draw a hard line with someone in terms of what you can and cannot do.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might feel like an odd-duck out today, but rather than fear it, embrace it. When you allow your authentic self to shine through, regardless of what others might think, it helps you to attract the right people for you. That said, give your true self some nourishment today.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling a bit sensitive today around your achievements and whether or not people see you as a success. Pull back for a bit and reconnect to your center. Trust that where you are is where you need to be. The story isn't over. Spending time with family could be uplifting.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's not about being the smartest or the loudest in the room right now. It's about trusting what you know while remaining open to learning what you don't know. It's about speaking your truth and being firm but compassionate. Your words have the power to heal or hurt. Be mindful.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

While your romantic life may be heating up, your homework now is recognizing old romantic patterns and doing the work to break them. A big chunk of this work means honoring your worth and knowing that you deserve the love you crave. Financially, it's time for a new narrative.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The spotlight is on you and your emotional needs today. As such, it's possible that you could be feeling taken for granted today when it comes to your partner or someone else. Instead of trying to keep the peace, you need to speak up and address this issue head on.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's no secret that you're a powerhouse of the zodiac. Though when it comes to how much work you take on today and how much you do for others, ask yourself: "who am I trying to impress?" Not that you shouldn't bring your A game, but it's OK to chill out and relax too.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

There's no denying it Sagittarius, you gotta be you. But have you been so wrapped up in yourself that you've been ignoring a friend? While you don't like being tied down for too long or constantly having to check in, you don't always have to be the lone wolf either. Community counts.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Some old family drama could have you questioning yourself and your ability to succeed in the world but know that you and only you gets to determine how this story is going to go. At the same time, don't place your value solely on your achievements. You've got so much more to offer.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

When it comes to the skills that you possess, is it time for you to add to your toolkit? Look to ways you can expand your repertoire by building on what you already know. On a different note, know that it's OK if you're not on the same page with everyone else. Embrace your unique POV.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find yourself focused on your finances today as you think about the long-term. Know that now's the time for you to start working on healing wounds around scarcity and abundance. Part of doing so may be learning to recognize that crisis shouldn't be a form of motivation.