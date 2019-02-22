We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for February 22, 2019.

It might be a rather challenging day today as the beauty loving and relationship-oriented Libra Moon squares off with multiple planets in serious and somber Capricorn. By the afternoon, the Moon squares off with Saturn in Capricorn, which could put a damper on the mood or have us feeling crankier than usual. Under this Moon-Saturn combination a little self-care goes a long way, so does leaning on others for support instead of trying to soldier through a problem alone.

Later in the afternoon, Mercury in dreamy Pisces squares off with expansive Jupiter in Sagittarius; turning up the fog and preventing us from seeing things as clearly as we should. While this combo could be good for creative work and inspiration, it's not so good for making major decisions or trying to achieve clarity about a situation.

By late tonight, the Libra Moon squares off with Venus and Pluto in Capricorn, which could stir up drama when it comes to love and relationships. With love planet Venus and power-hungry Pluto also standing side by side, the drama could get pretty intense. The best way to handle this cosmic combination is examine the unhealthy dynamics in the way that we mate and relate and do what we can to change things around.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and be sure to check out your February 2019 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your boss or someone that works above you could get under your skin today. It's important that you don't give this person too much of your power. If this has been an ongoing issue, it could give you the push you need to move on to something better. Overall, try a different approach.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You (or someone else) could be putting some unecessary or lofty demands on you today. While you usually go above and beyond to support others, be mindful of taking on more than you can chew today. The best thing is to be honest with yourself and others about what you can do.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

When it comes to love and romance, someone you're seeing might not be able to give you the emotional depth you're craving now. As such, you may need to be upfront with them and honest with yourself about what you need. If all else fails, there's plenty more fish in the sea.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Some compromise may be called for when it comes to you and your partner or a family member. Though at the same time, if you find yourself always being the one to compromise, don't feel guilty about focusing on your own well-being. Either way, speak your truth.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could be obsessing over something or someone today which could give you more stress than the situation may be worth. Instead of trying to make a decision or come to a solution right away, take a step back from the problem and give yourself a moment to breathe. Have a little fun.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

In terms of a romantic situation, you may need to take a step back and ask yourself if someone you're connecting with might be worth all of the trouble that they may be putting you through. Honor your worth. Know that you can't always be the one willing to put in the effort.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A family-related matter or dynamic could be pulling on your energy today. Though it could provide you with the opportunity to address an issue that may have long been ignored. Honor your needs and emotional well-being by saying what needs to be said. Break the cycle.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your words pack a punch today, which means you may need to exercise some compassion if you need to say what's on your mind. On a different note, you might be feeling a bit disappointed that something isn't happening the way you hoped. Focus on the solution not the problem.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A financial matter could crop up today that could have you feeling frustrated that things aren't going according to plan. They are. You're just being asked to be a bit more savvy with your cash. On a separate topic, don't worry if you don't fit in with the crowd. You weren't meant to.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling a bit moody or tender about how people perceive you today, specifically where your accomplishments are concerned. You might need to reach down deep today to find some self-love and confidence as the only opinion that matters about you is yours.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It might be hard not to have a bleak outlook today as things might not seem as sunny and bright as you'd like them to be. While you shouldn't avoid feeling what you feel, look to your friends to provide you with some of the sunlight you may be missing. Don't undervalue your friendships.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It might be hard for you to express something you're feeling to a friend today, but know that the only way forward is honoring and expressing your truth. Meanwhile, a financial matter could have you feeling less than optimistic about the future. Don't lose hope. Focus on what you can control.