We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for February 25, 2019.

The Moon finishes out her transit through passionate and seductive Scorpio during the first half of the day, syncing up with Mercury in compassionate Pisces and Venus in committed Capricorn at the start of the day. This cosmic combo should make it easier to connect and communicate with others.

Though shortly afterward the Moon goes Void-of-Course (the period time when the Moon is transitioning between zodiac signs), which means that a good chunk of the day should be devoted taking care of unfinished business or taking a moment to relax.

By the late afternoon, the Moon enters happy-go-lucky Sagittarius, putting us in the mood for fun and exploration. With the Sagittarius Moon syncing up with wounded Chiron in Aries shortly afterward, we're encouraged to speak, live, and honor our truth and embrace new possibilities or adventures with courage.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and be sure to check out your February 2019 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If your confidence has been feeling a bit shaky lately, look to ways that you can do something today that helps you to reaffirm who you are. It could be something big or something small, but it should be something that reminds you of the power that you possess. Know yourself.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be in the mood to draw inward today and that's a good thing, because you could use a moment to yourself. Meanwhile, some old feels could come bubbling up today, but know that you have the power to write a new narrative. In other words, you don't have to give in to the past.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Partnership and collaboration are on the menu for you today, especially if you've had a full plate or you've been doing more than your fair share. Look to ways you can partner or team up with others as community can provide you with a source of healing right now. Reach out.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time for you to get yourself focused and organized today as you've got lots on your plate that needs your attention. In terms of your success, what are some habits you can stand to change so that you can bring the best version of yourself forward each day? You know the answer.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may have been a bit of a homebody for the past few days, but today you could use a little fun. While you don't need to have an all-out party, look to ways that you can cultivate some joy in your life, if only for a couple of hours. By investing in your joy, you invest in yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Home and family are at the forefront for you today and being in the company of loved ones or spending time at home can give you the emotional nourishment you need right now. On slightly different note, feeling the full range of your feelings today can help you to heal.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might have a ton of meetings and errands today. Though don't feel like you have to take everything on by yourself. If you have trouble asking for help, this is the perfect day to work on overcoming that fear. On a similar note, a conversation with someone close to you can be healing.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your focus is on your finances today and it's important that you not get stuck on comparing yourself or your success to others based on what you have or what you don't. In fact, this could be a good day to honor yourself and your worth by treating yourself to something nice.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's all about you and your emotional needs today, so spend some time tending to them, even if it means being vulnerable and wearing your heart on your sleeve. Meanwhile, you have the opportunity to be the compassion that you'd like to see in the world. Show you care.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling the need to pull back and spend some time alone today, which could be a good thing for you as some rest and solitude is what you need. While you don't always feel comfortable taking a time out or exploring your feelings, doing both today can be beneficial.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your friends help you to get by today, so don't feel bad or shy about needing to fall back on your peeps. You spend so much time showing up for others, allow them to show up for you for a change. Looking to give back? Donating funds or time to a worthy cause should fit the bill.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're focused on your career and your accomplishments today and it might be hard not to see yourself through the eyes of other people. However, your goal is not to spend too much time seeking approval or validation from others. Your job is to seek approval and validation from you.