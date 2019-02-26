We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for February 26, 2019.

Although the Moon is in happy-go-lucky Sagittarius, it might be hard to figure out if we're coming or going today as the Moon squares off with the Sun and Neptune in dreamy Pisces. The day kicks off with the square off between the Sun and Moon, which could have us feeling like we're out of our depth or wandering aimlessly when it comes to our success and achieving our goals. The best way to handle this energy is to not to take any delays or setbacks too personally and to utilize the determination of Mars in stable Taurus to keep moving forward (with a practical approach of course).

By late tonight, the Moon squares off with Neptune, which might not have us thinking or seeing things as clearly as we should. The best way to handle this energy is to look to the practical and stable energy of Saturn in Capricorn to help us sort ourselves out and stay on track. However, this Moon-Neptune combination can be good for creative projects or endeavors.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and be sure to check out your February 2019 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You could be feeling a bit dejected today, as it may seem like something you want to happen either isn't happening or is taking forever. Keep your eyes on the prize and stay focused on your goal. Just because you can't see the progress doesn't mean it's not happening. Stay calm.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You pride yourself on how much you can do for others but you could feel a bit taken for granted today. Though you may need to take a step back and make sure you're not making up a story based on the past or your emotions. If anything, this could be a sign to put more energy into you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Are you being a little too idealistic when it comes to a potential partner? Are you glossing over a major issue or problem for the sake of keeping up appearances? It's time to get honest with yourself about what you really feel. Professionally, gather more facts before making a move.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might run the risk of taking on more than you can handle today, which could leave you feeling more than overwhelmed. As such, it could be best to call on the help of your partner or your friends today who can help to pick up some of the slack. In other words, don't be a hero.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Someone could be wooing you right now, but it's important that you give yourself space to see this person as clearly as possible. Try not to over idealize or romanticize them. Now's the time to use your powers of discernment. In terms of your creative talent, trust yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Are you giving a little too much of your time and energy to someone else today, like your partner, a potential partner, or a family member? Make sure you take some time today to give attention to the things that you want to do as you could use the playtime and the freedom.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It could easily feel like you're spinning your wheels today, which could have you feeling harried, unfocused, and off-kilter. If so, the best way for you to get on track is to take a minute to center and ground yourself. Also, be extra selective about what you give your energy to.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You may be looking to spend some cash today but be mindful of spending money on something now that you may not want or be satisfied with later. In matters of the heart, don't allow someone else's flaky behavior trigger your insecurities. Remember how awesome you are.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might be feeling a bit more tender or needy than usual. Try not to judge yourself because this isn't a bad thing. It just means that you need to spend some time tending to your needs today. Look to ways that you can do something that feels self-affirming. Self-care is your priority.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might be making a mountain out of a molehill today, which could be causing you unnecessary stress and confusion. In order to get the clarity you seek you might need to step away and give yourself time to chill. On another note, remember your power. You overcome obstacles.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might be feeling like the odd-duck out today, which might not have you in the most sociable mood. This is OK as you could use some alone time to tender to your tender pieces. Don't shy away from the solitude. Working on a home-based project could be a good channel for your energy.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might be feeling a way today, as you might not be getting the attention or praise you're craving. While you don't need the approval of others, try to connect with the people in your life that you know will cheer you on. Meanwhile, be confident in your words and ideas.