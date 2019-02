We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for February 27, 2019.

It's a high-energy day for most of the day as the Moon finishes out her transit through happy-go-lucky Sagittarius, teaming up with bountiful Jupiter in Sagittarius at the start of the day, which should put us in a good mood for much of today. This Moon-Jupiter combo favors adventure, travel, fun, and exploration.

By later tonight, signals could get crossed as we not only approach Mercury retrograde (March 5), but the truth-seeking Sagittarius Moon squares off with dreamy Mercury in Pisces. With the Moon and Mercury fighting it out, it might be hard not to take things personally, jump to conclusions, or to say things we might not necessarily mean. This means that care, cool heads, and patience will be needed to soothe any sore spots. Luckily, Venus in committed and pragmatic Capricorn will be around to lend us that care and clarity that we need.

A bit later in the eve, the creative Pisces Sun teams up with the determination of Mars in Taurus, which could help us with turning a dream into something tangible or bringing a creative idea or venture to fruition.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Not only might it be hard to stay focused today, it's also possible that you could be making a problem out to be bigger than what it really is. As such, make sure you take time to celebrate the accomplishments and wins you've already made. This can help you stay motivated.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You could be feeling a bit dejected today when it comes to achieving a goal or plan. Know that all isn't lost. You just may need to reevaluate where you are and be willing to take a risk on a new approach or direction. Move forward with confidence. Make use of your network.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may not be seeing eye-to-eye with your employer or someone that you work under today, which could have you feeling more sensitive than usual. Don't give this person that much power over you. In matters of the heart, some compromise could go a long way. Be vulnerable.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It might be hard for you to get a plan off the ground today because there may be too many moving parts or to many details to keep track of. Collaborating with someone that matches your skills can help. On a similar note, be wary of tunnel vision. Look to others for valuable insight.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might be moved to have a heart to heart convo with a lover today. But make sure that you're not seeing/hearing only what you want. Try to take your emotions out of the equation and rely on the facts alone. Meanwhile, try to surround yourself with positive and productive energy.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might not be seeing eye-to-eye with a family member or with a partner today. Rather than try to immediately solve the issue, you might need to give the situation a breather for a sec and do something you enjoy. Too, don't let someone's opinion of you shake your confidence.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might run yourself ragged today either obsessing over something you can't do much about at the moment or with the multiple errands and other tasks on your plate. Try to take some time out and focus on something else for a few. Your family could be a resource for you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Be mindful of overspending today. Try to think in terms of the long term today. On a different note, you could be offered an opportunity based on your creative skills or talents. Know that you have the power to negotiate what you want. Don't undersell yourself or your talents.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Some old feelings could come bubbling up today that could have you questioning yourself. Know that you have the power to break free of that old narrative and write yourself a new one. On a separate topic, it's time to get clear on something you value to avoid sending mixed signals.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might be feeling a bit foggy today which could have you second guessing what you know or your decision making skills. As long as you believe in you, you can't go wrong. Meanwhile, it's OK to be selective about what you give your time and attention to. Focus a little more on you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might be feeling a bit frustrated over a financial matter but it's possible you could find a solution or receive a financial blessing in the nick of time today. Just make sure you keep the faith. On another note, know that when you give to others, you keep the law of abundance going.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You could be feeling extra sensitive about how others perceive you today, which means it's important for you to surround yourself with people that truly get you. At the same time, be mindful of accepting any criticism today that isn't constructive. Set boundaries by speaking up.