That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for February 28, 2019.

The Moon enters practical and hardworking Capricorn at the wee hours of the morning, putting us in the mood to buckle down and get to work. With the Moon teaming up with determined Mars in Taurus by late this eve, the day favors anything that includes a pragmatic, patient approach or the need for some extra effort. With planets in Capricorn and Taurus working together, we should be able to find the motivation we need to overcome just about any challenge that me be in our way.

Later tonight, the Capricorn Moon teams up with the Sun in dreamy Pisces, which could help to boost our spirits. If we've been hard at work trying to make a dream come true, this Sun-Moon combo should have us feeling like we're finally on track.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're all about your business today and as you go through the day kicking butt and taking names, make sure to take a moment to celebrate the little wins or accomplishments you've made so far. Financially, make sure you're getting your due. Focus on the long-term.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might feel like you're all fired up today and that's a good thing. When it comes to accomplishing your goals for the day, some extra confidence and a willingness to take the lead will get you far. Keep believing in yourself and your vision. It's all coming together.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If things have felt a bit challenging for you, then today you should be able to find the courage and resilience that you need to move past the challenge. For now, try not to give into fear or self-doubt. Also trust your instincts now because they're spot on. You've got the power.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's all about the powers in numbers today as your friends, your partner, or someone close to you could provide you the backup or the fuel that you need. Also, if you find yourself in a charitable mood, championing or donating time to a worthy cause is a good place to start.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You're on track to succeed today but first you may need to check a few details first before you move forward. If there's anything pending on your to-do list, now's the time to tackle it. In terms of your well-being, try to work on incorporating healthier habits that can help keep you going.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're in the mood for some fun and adventure today and it's long overdue. As such, look to ways that you can feed your passion and explore new avenues or interests. Meanwhile, your creativity is off the charts today. In terms of romance, authenticity is your love charm.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might be feeling rather self-reflective today and that could be good thing, as taking time to draw inward and tend to your emotional needs is what you need most right now. If you've been giving too much of your power away to someone or something, it's time to take it back.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

It's all about interesting and engaging conversations today as they could provide you with the inspiration or the fresh perspective that you need. Though be mindful of arguments or misunderstandings as the need to be right could block communication. Romance heats up.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

It's all about your money today and if you've been looking for a new gig, you could uncover a promising lead or two. Just make sure that you're not playing yourself too small when it comes to your skills and the compensation you're asking for. It's high time that you started thriving.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

It's all about you and what you need today, so make sure that you're taking a time out to get those needs met. Look to ways that you can engage in radical acts of joy today as your spirits could use a boost. Meanwhile, you could receive shine or applause for your creative genius.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It's time to dial back a bit and give yourself a time out. If you find yourself feeling sluggish or low energy, it's a good sign you need to take a moment to recharge. Don't shy away from feeling tough feelings right now as they hold the key to your healing and well-being. Take care of you.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It's all about who you know right now as someone within your network could put you on to a new opportunity. At the same time, don't feel shy about stepping out and standing apart from the crowd. Your individuality is what will bring you success. Set the trend. Lead the way.