We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for February 6, 2019.

The Moon remains in dreamy and compassionate Pisces; inspiring us to open our hearts, follow our dreams, and go with the flow. It's a pretty easy-going day for the most part as the Pisces Moon pretty much has the whole day to herself. She does team up with Venus in committed Capricorn in the wee hours of the morning, setting the tone for the day when it comes to relationships, financial matters, and our overall sense of fulfillment.

With the Moon and Venus working well together, we're encouraged to work well together too as Venus in Capricorn pushes us to put in the extra effort in our relationships to others as well as with ourselves. In terms money, we're reminded that financial security and emotional fulfillment need not be mutually exclusive. Aquarius season continues to push us to challenge the old an outworn narratives that we've been taught.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and be sure to check out your February 2019 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

When it comes to moving forward with your goals and your career, trust the process and move with intention. If things seem like they're not moving, know that there are still things happening for you even if you can't see the immediate results. You are being divinely led.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Something you've been hoping or wishing for is coming true, Taurus, so keep your eyes on the prize. Meanwhile, it's time for you to move beyond what you already know and give yourself the opportunity to see how much more life has to offer you. Utilize your community/network.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're on top of the world when it comes to your career. If you've been searching for work, it's possible that you could uncover a promising opportunity. Some Gemini may be moved to have a discussion with their partner regarding finances. Don't worry, your both on the same page.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Change can be hard. The cosmos understands this. That's why the planets are aligning to help you to meet just the right people at the right time that can help you with stepping out of your comfort zone and into something much better. Keep an open mind and heart.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A little compromise can go a long way today when it comes to connecting with your partner. In what ways can you be a little more tender or thoughtful? On the flip side, if you've been overextending yourself, it's time to pull back and focus on your own well-being.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If it's been a while since you and your partner have had a date night, tonight is the perfect time for one as the magic in the air will be hard for you two to deny. Single? Time to start putting out the kind of vibes that you want to attract. Remember that love begins with you.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might feel the urge to get organized today, namely where your home and work spaces are concerned. How can you make the spaces you occupy sacred? What things could you stand to let go? Above all, take time out today to nourish yourself physically and emotionally.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If single and looking to meet someone new, the chances of doing so are strong today. You could meet someone around your neighborhood, through a friend, or online. Know that you're at your most attractive now when you honor your creative inspiration and need for joy.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your finances are looking good today as you could manifest the cash you need now, especially if you're looking to fund a home related project or a move to a new space. Still, while the money is coming in, you're encouraged to think of the long term. Let family know you care.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your presence and charm are hard to ignore, Capricorn. So what will you do with this attention? One thing is for sure, you don't need anyone else to validate you right now, so keep pouring love into yourself. If you need to make things happen, there's a good chance all will go your way.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A financial gift or blessing could come through for you today, which could help to put your mind at ease, especially if you've been stressing out over cash. On a similar note, remember that what you have (or don't) doesn't define you. Only you can define who you really are.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your friends come to your aid today which could provide you with just the boost that you need. But don't be shy about asking for the support that you need. People are ready to pitch in and help. Allow yourself to receive for a change. You can always donate to a worthwhile cause.