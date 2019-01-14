We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for January 14, 2019.

After a rather cranky and hyper-busy start to the day, the Moon shifts into laid back Taurus by the mid-afternoon. With the Moon in Taurus, we're encouraged to slow down and get comfortable. Under a Taurus Moon, we usually find ourselves in the mood for good food and other goodies that feed the five senses. Since Taurus is also a sign that appreciates hard work, the Moon can also help us to find the motivation we need to move past a challenge or make some major progress with a job or task that we're working on. Above all, the Taurus Moon invites us to get our of our heads and back into our bodies while focusing our energy on relationships that are built to withstand the test of time.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and be sure to check out your January 2019 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be in the mood to splurge a bit on yourself and you've got the green light if it's been a while since you've done so. On the flip side, you might want to look to ways that you can better manage your money and resources. Start by honoring your worth. You deserve it .

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's all about you and what you need today, so don't feel bad about pouring some love and attention into yourself. At the same time, be vocal about what you need as you have people around that want to help you. Overall, look to ways that you can nourish your body and soul.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time for you to slow down from the daily hustle and get in some much-needed rest and relaxation. This may mean giving yourself a break from social media and the outside "noise" from others. On another note, your intuition is spot-on today. Trust what you feel.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your friends come to the rescue today, especially if you could use some company and camaraderie. Attending a social gathering or event could also be good for your spirits. On another note, giving back to those in need could bring a double dose of good vibes — for them and you.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're focused on your career today and it might be hard for you not to compare yourself or your accomplishments to someone else. The best thing to do is to celebrate where you are and give yourself some credit where it's due. You don't need to get anyone else's validation.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be in the mood for a getaway today. If a trip isn't on the agenda, you might feel motivated to start planning one. Either way, you should find yourself in the mood for experiences that feed your mind and your spirit. Don't be afraid to go after what you want.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be in your feels today as you could be obsessing over something from the past. While the feeling may be uncomfortable, honoring what you feel could be the biggest step in being able to move on. Being honest about your emotional needs is the key to getting them met.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Partnerships and collaborations is where your attention is called today as you can get more done with help from another rather than trying to go solo. On the flip side, someone could come calling on your help or assistance. Just be mindful of overextending yourself or ignoring your needs.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your health and well-being are at the forefront today as you're encouraged to give your body what it needs. That includes going to bed at a reasonable time and not packing your schedule to the gills. When it comes to helping others today, do what you can. Exercise boundaries.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Love and romance are in the air for you today as you might find yourself in the mood for some sexy playtime. Though even if you're flying solo today, you'll have the most fun when you actively search out the people and places that bring you joy. Give yourself a break.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Home and family are on your mind today as you might be preoccupied with a home related matter or providing some sort of care or assistance to someone you love. On the flip side, if you could use a little TLC, let your family nurture and nourish you. Sleep and good food are medicine.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You have the ability to sway folks with your thoughts and words today, so make sure that you're initiating the right connections and conversations today. On another note, make sure that you're not losing objectivity when it comes to a matter that's close to your heart. Detach.