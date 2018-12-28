We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your monthly horoscope for January 2019.

There are big changes afoot this month and it’s not just because it’s the start of a new year. We have two game-changing eclipses, one in hardworking Capricorn (Jan 5) and one in passionate Leo (Jan 21), that will be helping to shake things up too. Overall, eclipses are important because they trigger major events that push us to grow.

And with love planet Venus entering bountiful Sagittarius at the top of the month, we can expect to experience some of that growth when it comes to our relationships and finances. Though with analytical Mercury in business-savvy Capricorn for most of the month, we’re called to make smart decisions with our cash and our hearts.

On January 20, the confident Sun enters friendly and unconventional Aquarius, putting the spotlight on community, friendship, and innovation. Happy Birthday, Aquarius!

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign this month.

You're on fire this month, Aries, as the stars align to help you make your way to the top. As such, expect to level-up in a big way when it comes to your career and ambitions. With you in the driver's seat, there will be very little that can stop you. That said, romance, passion, and adventure are also on the agenda.

Travel and exploration are on the map for you this month as the cosmos pushes you to step beyond your comfort zone. There could be some big developments for you when it comes to education and publishing too. Financially, you could luck up. Meanwhile, you may need more rest than usual.

When it comes to matters of the heart, it's possible that you could meet someone this month with long-term commitment potential. Those with an existing relationship may rekindle and deepen their bond. Unhealthy relationships will need to be released. It's time for a reality check with your finances and perspective.

This month brings you some big changes when it comes to your relationships. For some Cancers, you may decide to pull the plug on a lackluster or unstable relationship, while other Cancers could meet someone very special. Your finances could get a boost by way of a new gig. Health improves.

Your health and well-being is where your attention is called this month and finding a healthier work-life balance will be the key to your success. Making time for fun and adventure will also be good for your mind, body, and spirit. Look to ways you can tap into your creative energy. Follow your heart.

This may be a passionate month for you, not only in terms of love and romance but in terms of your creative energy too. Now's your time to take center stage and shine your light as brightly as possible into the world. And take it easy on yourself while you're at it. Make self-love and nurturing a priority.

You can expect some major developments when it comes to your home and family life this month. Perhaps you might find yourself moving, relocating, or expanding your family in some way. This month may also push you to break away from unhealthy family or friendship dynamics. Boundaries will be a priority.

It's time for a shift in perspective. Expect to release an old way of thinking or communicating with others, especially if it's held you back from getting what you want. Look to ways to expand your mind with new info and experiences. Money improves as does the job market. Take better care of your health.

It's all about the money this month and it's possible you could end up making more of it, or at the very least, looking to ways that you can make more (and save more too). Know your worth when it comes to negotiating offers. You're the cosmic fave this month and folks will be fawning over you. Have fun!

With your birthday season in full swing, don't think that the cosmos is going to let you leave the party empty handed. With a bevy of planets working on your behalf this month, your glow-up will be both glorious and inevitable. You may need to shed some emotional baggage along the way. Feel your feels.

Your emotional well-being takes center stage this month as the cosmos pushes you to honor your emotional needs and nourish yourself from the inside out. Things could get a bit weepy this month, but it's all a part of your growth process. Lean on the support of others. Relationships shift for the better.

There may be some twists and turns where your friendships are concerned. Perhaps it's time to kiss a flimsy or lopsided friendship goodbye while opening yourself up to meeting more like-minded folks. Opportunities arrive through your network. Be confident in asking for what you want. Care for your health.