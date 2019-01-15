We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for January 15, 2019.

If it felt like it was hard to keep our eyes open thanks to the Moon entering comfort-loving Taurus yesterday, today should give us the opportunity to make up for some lost time. That's because the Moon will be teaming up with hardworking Saturn in Capricorn by the mid-afternoon, which will help us with putting our noses to the grindstone and getting things done. This kind of Moon-Saturn combination is perfect for any job or activity that requires patience, dedication, and follow-through.

For those of us that could use a little creative inspiration, the Taurus Moon will also meet up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces by the late afternoon. This Moon-Neptune combo could also be helpful for giving us the inspiration needed to turn a dream into something real. By later this evening the Taurus Moon meets up with Mercury in Capricorn, which could spark a heart-to-heart talk or a productive conversation.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and be sure to check out your January 2019 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If you've been job hunting, it's possible that you could manifest the kind of opportunity that you've been dreaming about. Overall, don't be afraid to negotiate for what you want. There's a good chance you can get it today. Make sure you celebrate how far you've come. You're a winner.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If you've been doing too much for others or in need of some assistance yourself, today you're encouraged to speak your truth and let people know how you feel. There's a good chance that your voice will be heard. Also, you've got the motivation and the smarts to make a wish come true.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A financial matter that you've been stressing about could finally be resolved today in a way that brings you some peace of mind. Overall, peace of mind is the the theme for you today as you're encouraged to slow down and tend to your emotional well-being. Lean on others.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Networking could pay off for you today both on and offline, which could pave the way for a solid opportunity. Make sure you're reaching out and connecting with others, even if it means stepping a bit outside of your comfort zone. Open yourself up to new possibilities.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

When it comes to your day, you can get the most done by paying attention to the small details. If you have projects or tasks that are pending or overdue, look to today to help you with finalizing things and getting them off of your plate. Use your time and resources wisely.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

When it comes to love and romance it's time for you to go in a new direction and move away from old patterns and habits. However, have faith that what you want is available. Take a chance on something new. In terms of your creative talents, working with others will get you far.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You're focused on your financial security today and this could be a good time to discuss a money related matter with your partner or a loved one. Look to ways that you can make your money work for you. On a similar note, be more intentional with how you manage your resources.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

If you need to have a talk with your partner or someone close to you, today is a good day for reaching out and connecting. Overall, there's power to your words now, so look to ways that you can get yourself in front of the right people, as they'll be hanging on to your every word.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

When it comes to your cash today, you may need to hold off on spending money on things that you might not necessarily need right now, and focus on what you do need. Meanwhile, if you're in the process of negotiating pay, don't be shy about asking for more.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

When it comes to getting ahead, you're asked to have more faith in yourself. At the same time, try being a bit more gentle with yourself and celebrate all the progress that you've been making. Give yourself some time to really enjoy the fruits of your labor. Go and have some fun.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might find yourself in need of some quiet time today and if that's the case, don't feel bad about taking that time. The world can wait for now. On a similar note, look to ways that you can feed yourself on an emotional level. Beginning or restarting a spiritual practice might help.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

With your popularity beginning to soar, don't be surprised if folks are knocking at your door looking to work with you. Now's the time for you to make the most of your connections and looking to ways to build new ones. On a different note, it's time to tell a friend how you feel.