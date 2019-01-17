We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for January 17, 2019.

The Moon is in chatty and curious Gemini today, putting us in the mood to research, gather, and dive into new information while discussing it among ourselves. While Gemini is a zodiac sign that prides itself on its superb communication skills, wires may get crossed this afternoon as the Moon opposes love planet Venus in big-picture Sagittarius. Under this Moon-Venus combo we might have to work a little harder to understand and connect with each other. At the same time, we might find that what we want and what we need are at odds.

Luckily, go-getter Mars in Aries will be on to help us find direction by turning up the heat and helping us to give our attention to the things we're most passionate about. With the Gemini Moon teaming up with Mars, we should also find the courage and focus we need to make the right choices, especially with serious Saturn in Capricorn pushing us to move forward with intention.

By later tonight, things could get a tad bit confusing at the Moon squares off with dreamy Neptune in Pisces and opposes expansive Jupiter in Sagittarius. The best way to channel this planetary energy is through creative projects, mind-expanding conversations, or projects that benefit the greater good.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and be sure to check out your January 2019 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might need to be careful of pulling yourself in one too many directions today or allowing yourself to get caught up with too many distractions. Focus and dedication are called for if you want to succeed. Consider what resonates with you on a cellular level and start from there.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Though you can be quite generous with your time and resources, you may need to pull back and be a little more conservative with how you spend both. You're in need of some much needed self-care and nourishment, which means it's OK to be a little selfish. Get what you need.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might be in the mood to do your usual lone wolf routine today, but connecting with others might actually bring you the emotional boost that you need right now. In other words, don't discount the power of community. Be selective about the company you keep though.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might need some help getting up and going today but that's because you need to be deliberate about who and what you give your energy to today. Just because you can do something doesn't mean that you should. Working alone away from the crowd could be more productive.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might feel pulled between going out and doing your own thing and giving some extra attention to a current love interest. Going out and being social or hanging out with friends could actually help out your love life by giving you something else to focus on. Adventure is the goal.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might feel caught between your professional life and your private/family life today. Though the key to juggling both rests on what's going to feed you emotionally today. Meanwhile, when it comes to reaching your goals, stay centered and stay in your power.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You could probably cover more ground today if you enlist the help or feedback of others when it comes to getting a plan or vision off the ground. At the same time, be mindful of asking for too many opinions as it's also necessary to trust yourself. Let your truth be your guide.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

When it comes to a financial matter or obligation that you share with someone else, you may need to have a sit-down with them today and re-negotiate the terms or handle some accounting duties. In matters of the heart, don't allow others or an unobtainable ideal diminish your worth.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Someone could come to you for help or assistance today. Just be mindful of giving too much of your time or attention to a person that drains you of your energy. When it comes to love and romance, you're at your most attractive when loving up on yourself and having fun.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Your focus is on your health and well-being today and as such you're called to nourish yourself from the inside out, especially if you're giving your time and attention towards helping others. On a similar note, this could be a good time to organize your living space or office.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

While you love entertaining and holding court with your friends, today calls for you to be a little more selfish with your time. Look to ways that you can channel your creative energy and give an outlet to your thoughts and ideas. In love, it's possible for you to meet someone new.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You may have a lot on your plate when it comes to your career and ambitions but in order to get everything done, you're going to need to come from a centered and grounded place. Don't be afraid to step out of your comfort zone. Be more aggressive about getting what you want.