The Moon shifts into unpredictable and unconventional Aquarius in the wee hours of the morning, bringing our focus to our friendships and associations with others. Under an Aquarius Moon we might find ourselves craving time spent with friends or like-minded people or feeling more social. And because Aquarius can be the humanitarian of the zodiac, we might also find our spirits fed by giving back to others or contributing to the greater good in some way.

Near the start of the day, love planet Venus finally leaves the murky and emotional waters of Scorpio for the warmth and trailblazing fire of Sagittarius. With Venus in bountiful Sagittarius, we'll find the most success (and abundance) with our relationships and finances by honoring our truth, being open to new adventures, and thinking big. Since Sagittarius is also a fun-loving sign, cultivating joyful an pleasurable experiences will also be a must while Venus is in this fiery, happy-go-lucky place.

By the late morning, the momentum continues as the Aquarius Moon teams up with go-getter Mars in Aries. Under this cosmic combination, we get the green light to go after what we want and move past obstacles with the help of others and an innovative approach.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're feeling more confident these days when it comes to making your hopes and wishes come true and today is one of those days. However, know that to get ahead is going to require the help of a team, so be open to working with others. Big risks will pay off big rewards.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might be focused on your goals and career today, but slow and steady wins the race now. Now's the time for working behind the scenes and getting your ducks in a row. At the same time, when it comes to your deepest desires, know that they're worth your attention.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might be feeling rather inspired today, especially when it comes to something you've been planning. If things are coming together easier for you than expected, don't second guess it. Partnerships and collaborations bring you success, either in business or romance.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're focused on your long-term security today and it's possible that you could score a win today if job hunting or working on ways to improve your financial future. If you have a partner, a conversation around cash could be productive. Meanwhile, nourish your body.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Your partner or someone close to you could need your help or assistance today and you're more than happy to oblige. Just be wary of those that constantly need or take but give little in return. On the flip side, a collaboration could bring success. Romance gets juicier.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're up and at it today and ready to whip yourself and others into shape. If you've got a lot on your plate, it doesn't seem to matter as you've got the energy and resolve to tackle anything that comes your way. On another note, your living space could use some new energy.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Your romantic life heats up today as you could meet someone new around your neighborhood, en route to work, or online. Even if you're already taken, you and your love will be in the mood to spice things up. Meanwhile, your words carry power. Use them to get what you want.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might find yourself in the mood to clean house today, whether it's your physical home, your office space, or your mental space. This is a good thing as you can stand to let go of some old stuff. On another note, home and family are nourishment now. Dig in. Money improves.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

As if you couldn't win any more, the cosmic goodies are still coming your way and you'll want to be prepared for them. As such, look to ways to pamper yourself or upgrade your look and your beauty routine. Folks will be clamoring to get your attention. Go ahead and show off.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You may be focused on your finances today and if things have seem a bit uncertain or unsettled in that area, you could receive some good news or a positive resolution to the issue today. Meanwhile, when it comes to a certain family dynamic, don't let it rob you of your worth.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It's all about you and your needs today and the cosmos is pushing you to be more vocal about what you need so you can get them met. On a similar note, know that when you speak from the heart today, you can move people and mountains. Your popularity is about to increase.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It's time for you to pull back a bit and give your body and soul the rest and downtime it needs. On another note, when it comes to something you've been wanting, you could not only get the green light, but it may arrive sooner than anticipated. Professionally, your star is rising.