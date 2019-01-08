We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for January 8, 2019.

The Moon remains in unconventional and unpredictable Aquarius, which should have us craving unconventional experiences with the quirky folks we love. Near the start of the day, the Moon teams up with happy-go-lucky Sagittarius increasing our need for freedom and to do our own thing. However, things get a little sticky a few moments later as serious Capricorn in Mercury squares off with impulsive Mars in Aries, which could trigger arguments and misunderstandings. The best way to utilize this energy is to borrow from Aries and Capricorn's self-motivated approach and to push ourselves to see things in a new light. At best, this Mercury-Mars combination coupled with the Aquarius Moon, could help us to find a new and improved way forward.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and be sure to check out your January 2019 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It might be hard for you to control your temper today, especially if others have too much to say about you and what you're doing. Try not to worry too much about others today or compare your progress to what they're doing. Detaching from the situation could help, so could friends.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You could be holding back on something you really want to say at the risk of being seen in a negative light. However, holding back your truth means that you're only holding back yourself and things won't change unless you want them to. Say how you feel Taurus. Change is needed.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may be dwelling on the past today when it comes to an intimate relationship. Though know that you can't force something to happen with someone that was never meant to be. At the same time it's time to stop telling yourself an old and tired story about love. Embrace the new.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may not be seeing eye-to-eye today with your boss or supervisor, or someone that has authority over you could do something to you that makes you feel small. Don't give into the feeling. Know you are valuable and have something of value to offer. Reclaim your personal power.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might bite off more than you can chew today when it comes to the tasks on your to-do list. Instead of making things difficult for yourself, it may help to break things down into smaller tasks or prioritize what's most important. Meanwhile, don't put off asking for assistance.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

A romantic relationship or the lack thereof could have you feeling a way today. Though instead of questioning yourself or your desirableness, own and accept how amazing you really are, as this will help to shift the energy around. While you're at it, make self-care a priority today.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You and a family member or someone you live with could get on each other's nerves more than usual today. While trying to find the win-win solution is important, know that communicating your needs can help you to get what you want. Don't be afraid to express how you feel.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You may be pulled in 10 different directions today which could easily have you feeling overwhelmed. On a similar note, you might find yourself obsessing over a problem that won't go away by over-analyzing it. As such, it's time to pull back and find your center. Focus on what's important.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Don't sell yourself short. This might be the biggest message for you when it comes to your creative talent as well as your romantic desires. Know that the stars are working in your favor, so you can ask the cosmos for what you want and so much more. You deserve it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might be feeling a bit crabby today as someone close to your could get under your skin. Know you have a choice in terms of how you react to this person which includes not allowing them to make you feel bad about yourself. Meanwhile, be a bit more demanding about your needs.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It might be hard for you to drown out the noise today when it comes to your thoughts. Know that worry is not a form of productivity. At the same time, guard your quiet time as you'll need some today. Be upfront and honest about what you need, so you can get those needs met.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It may feel like something you're hoping or wishing for is out of your reach because of a financial issue, but the financial issue you're facing could be pointing out a problem of settling for too little. Demand more. On another note, know the issue is temporary for now. Keep the faith.