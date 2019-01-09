We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for January 9, 2019.

After a whirlwind morning thanks to the Aquarius Moon teaming up with unconventional and unpredictable Uranus in Aries, the day shifts into a more relaxing vibe as the Moon enters dreamy Pisces late this afternoon. With the Moon in Pisces, we should find ourselves eager to slow down and reflect. Since Pisces is also a romantic and emotionally intuitive zodiac sign, we should also find ourselves in the mood to connect with a loved one or to spend some time with a romantic interest.

A Pisces Moon is also helpful when we're in need of some creative inspiration as well. By the late evening, the Moon squares off with freedom-loving Venus in Sagittarius which could set off an internal battle in terms of what we want versus what we need. The best way to decide is to focus on what we feel — either we're all in or we're not. A half-hearted approach or interest won't do.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and be sure to check out your January 2019 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It may seem like something you want isn't going to materialize in the way that you want today, but don't let that discourage you. It could be that you're making the situation out to be bigger than what it is. Give yourself a moment to breathe and then keep moving forward. Trust.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Is someone demanding more of you or your time than you can afford to give right now? If so, you may need to pull back a bit and exercise some boundaries. Don't be afraid to let this person know what you can or cannot do. Holding back how you truly feel only hurts you in the long run.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

When it comes to a romantic relationship, you may need to shift or challenge some of your ideals, especially if they're unobtainable or unrealistic. This doesn't mean that you have to settle, it just means that you have to be able to see things as they really are. Authenticity is a good thing.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're focused on moving forward today and that's a good thing. Just make sure that you're not trying to move too fast or do too much today as it could get overwhelming. The best way you can stay productive and motivated is by planning for the long haul. Take your time. Ask for help.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

A love affair could leave you feeling a bit confused today, though that may mean it's time to look at the situation for what it is rather than through rose-colored glasses. If necessary, don't be afraid to speak your truth. On a creative level, you could find the inspiration you need.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You and your partner or someone close to you could be playing a bit of a tug-of-war today when it comes to spending time together or getting each other's needs met. While a little bit of compromise could go a long way, don't be shy in speaking up for what you want. Be confident.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You could have a lot on your plate today, which could have you putting your needs last if you're not careful. Helping others is cool but make sure to take some time out of your schedule to get grounded and centered. You'll feel more focused and more equipped to take on the day.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

While your cash is increasing, make sure you're not going overboard when it comes to spending. On the flip side, if it's been a while since you splurged on yourself, do it today. In love, it's time to be honest about what you really need so you can finally receive it. Love you first.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might be going out of your way today to make others happy, but if it means compromising yourself and what you really want, you might want to take a step back and rethink things. Know that your value is dependent on how much you do for other people. It's OK to be choosy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Your intuition is strong today, so don't be afraid to trust what you feel. Speaking from the heart could help you get what you want, just try to do it with some compassion. Meanwhile, if you need to make a decision, it's OK to wait until you have more facts. No need to rush.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might be feeling like an odd-duck out more so than usual today when it comes to a certain group or circle of people that you know. As such, try not to measure your worth by whether or not you feel accepted in this group as you were meant to be a bit of a rebel.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It's all about you and your needs today, which may mean putting time and attention into things that you may not be thrilled to do but are necessary for your own well-being, health, and success. Know that the work you're putting in now will pay off. Value yourself and honor you needs.