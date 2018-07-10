We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for July 10, 2018.

It's a go, go, go kind of day, thanks in part to the Moon being in fast-footed and chatty Gemini. Under a Gemini Moon we're feeling more communicative, curious, and eager to connect with the world around us. Add this cosmic energy to aggressive and action-oriented Mars in Aquarius, and these feelings are only amplified. Though the momentum doesn't stop there because Jupiter (the planet of growth, opportunity, and travel) finally moves forward this afternoon after being retrograde for the past four months.

During Jupiter retrograde we may have felt more gun-shy or less optimistic than usual, while others may have had to hold off on pursuing big plans or opportunities. Now that Jupiter is moving forward again, we should be able to put all of the inner growth that we've been doing over the last four months to use, which will help to guide us forward and choose our next opportunity, adventure, or journey with wisdom, integrity, and foresight.

Later in the afternoon, the Gemini Moon teams up with Mercury in Leo, which will feed both our creative energy and the need to discuss what we feel. By the late afternoon, things may get a little fuzzy as the Gemini Moon squares off with dreamy Neptune in Pisces. While this cosmic combo can be good for creative projects and endeavors, it's not so good for making serious decisions or sound judgments. Try to stick to the facts.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It may be possible that you need to have a heart-to-heart or a conversation with a current flame. Don't be afraid to be vulnerable and say what you truly feel, especially if you want to get closer to this person. Authenticity looks good on you. Financially, things begin to improve for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might be thinking about your long-term plans today, especially when it comes to your finances and your sense of stability. Hold off on making new plans for right now as there's still some unfinished business you need to complete. In terms of relationships, it's time to open up your heart again.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Are you aspiring to an impossible ideal, specifically when it comes to how you appear in the eyes of others? If so, it's time to pull back and look at the situation more realistically. The only person you need to prove yourself to is you. If you feel like you've fallen off your game, it's easier to get back on now.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's time to dial things down a bit and take a time out. You might even be in the mood for a getaway or an escape. Financially, you can do well today when you key into your intuition and show off your skills. Meanwhile, a creative slump is coming to an end. Romantic prospects improve too.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

A friend may lean on you for support or a word of advice today and you're more than happy to share. However, if this friend only comes to you when something is wrong, then you may need to reconsider whether coming to their rescue (again) is a good use of your energy. Nourish yourself too.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

All eyes are on you now and you've got the right combination of charm, beauty, and wits to really wow the crowd. With you being so magnetic and attractive now, it's best to vet people accordingly as not everyone that shows up will be on the up and up. A new opportunity is just around the corner.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You've got some big plans that you may be ready to take a leap on but you may want to take your time. It seems that this project or opportunity could take up more time and energy than you can afford to give right now. On a separate note, now that you know what you're worth, make sure to ask for it.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

An intimate relationship may look good on paper, but a closer look may reveal that you may not be getting the intimacy or depth that you really need here. Pay attention to the facts of the matter, not what you want to see. On another note, if you've lost direction/momentum, your mojo returns.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

When it comes to dealing with others, it's best to stick to your principles rather than bending over backwards trying to accommodate someone that may not be satisfied no matter what you do. Instead, look towards spending time in the company of those that have something to offer you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Giving and receiving is the theme for you today. While you may find the urge to help out and support others, make sure you're also open to having others help you. If a friendship has felt off, the two of you could find a way to make amends now. When speaking with others, try to employ some kindness.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might stumble on to an exciting new romance today, but before you move too quickly, you may need to make sure that this person is truly up to your standards. In other words, don't settle. On a different note, a job opportunity might open up for you too. Make sure the money is right.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

If it's been a while since you've tidied up your living space or organized your closets, today is a good day to do so. In general, clutter and disorganization can amplify negative energy. You can clear it away by clearing up your space. Meanwhile, a new venture awaits you.