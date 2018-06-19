We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for June 19, 2018.

The day may start off a bit slow and foggy with the Moon in hardworking Virgo opposing hazy Neptune early this morning. Since this Moon-Neptune combination can also make thinking and decision-making foggy too, we're called to hold off on making important decisions until we're able to tell fact from fiction. However, this Moon-Neptune cosmic combination is best used for anything that requires creative skills or imaginative thinking. By the late afternoon, our brains get a boost when Mercury in intuitive Cancer teams up with Jupiter in instinctive Scorpio. With these two planets together, our intuition will be heightened, which can be a helpful tool in solving problems and figuring out our next steps. This cosmic combination can also be helpful in encouraging us to think big, but we'll have to lean on the practical Virgo Moon to help us with ironing out the details. Luckily, there's a meeting between the Virgo Moon and laser-focused Pluto in Capricorn just moments later that can help us with zeroing in on the nitty-gritty details we need to see.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your June 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to put some effort into creating a healthier work-life balance for yourself. This may mean taking your time to complete your list of things to do instead of trying to rush through it. It may also mean taking better care of your mental and physical health. It's time to move on from a toxic workplace.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your creative inspiration is strong today, which means you might receive the insight or the right idea to break through a creative block or to jump start a project. Talking to your partner, friends, or connecting with folks online might give you that insight needed. Knowledge is power.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You could manifest a dream opportunity today, when it comes to your professional goals. If you've been thinking about applying for a specific job or making a strategic move that will benefit your career, today is a good day to do so, as is asking for a raise. Trust your instincts above all.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may be confronted with a truth about something or someone today that may be impossible for you to deny. However, this could be something that actually works in your favor. Try not to expect the worst. On the flip side, it's time for you to speak your truth regardless of who's listening.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You may want to keep an eye on your cash and your spending today, as it could easily feel like money is slipping through your fingers. Try not to let an impulse buy get you to spend money that you can't afford to spend right now. On a different note, time spent out of the spotlight is healing for you.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

As part of your self-care plan today, be open to receiving help and assistance from your friends and family. You're more than capable of flying solo, but even the strong get weak at times too. While you're at it, be mindful of giving too much of your attention to an extra needy someone.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

When it comes to your professional life, it's not enough to just go through the motions or show up for a check anymore. Your emotional needs have to be met too. Today, it's time to start looking to ways that you can get this done, even if it means doing something outside of your job that fulfills you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You have a dream and now it's time to put some effort into making that dream come true. Such an effort may require you taking a risk though, something that you're not always comfortable doing. Yet, when you put your faith in yourself, how can you lose? Here's a hint: you can't.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

If you find yourself being too concerned about what others think of you, namely when it comes to what you have and haven't accomplished, pull yourself back and focus on the things that truly matter. Remember, when it comes to your self-worth, only you can determine the value, no one else.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You may need to hold off on a decision as you might not have all the facts you need to make an educated choice. Talking to your friends or folks within your circle may be able to offer you some of the clarity you need. The people in your corner are your biggest cheerleaders now. Receive the support.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might be busy working on getting your finances in order today, especially when it comes to your long term security. Perhaps you may need to buy some insurance or look to ways you can pay off a debt faster. With your career getting a boost, consider applying for a promotion or a raise.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Others may try to project their stuff on to you today, wanting you to fit into a mold or an image that is just so not you, but don't let them weigh you down. If anything, you should make it your business to show up even bigger for yourself. You have a right to take up space as you are.