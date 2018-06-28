We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for June 28, 2018.

The Full Moon in Capricorn sets the tone for today, highlighting hard work and determination and the results of that work. With full moons representing endings as well as completion and manifestation, under this full moon, we're encouraged to cut loose or let go of anything that hinders our productivity, stability, and personal success. Since this moon is also tied in with no-nonsense Saturn, it may also provide us with a reality check — revealing problems that we may have ignored in the past that need to be addressed and put to rest once and for all.

For many of us, this full moon may feel a bit heavy as Capricorn can sometimes have us seeing more problems than solutions. Luckily, the Capricorn Moon teams up with optimistic Jupiter in Scorpio late this afternoon, which could help to boost our spirits. Later tonight, the Moon teams up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, which can help us to keep the faith that all is working out as it should.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your June 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might be the biggest boss that we've seen thus far. You're finally getting the recognition that you deserve for the hard work that you've been putting in as of late. Take a moment to celebrate how far you've come. Even if you're not exactly where you want to be, you're getting there.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You've been putting in the hours studying and honing your skills. Now it's time to put your expertise to work and show others that you know exactly what you're talking about. A teaching gig or a chance to get published could be presented to you. If feeling unsure of yourself, talk to the people you love.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's time to challenge your fears and thinking around scarcity. You have much more than you think you do. Meanwhile, a troubling financial matter may finally be resolved or you might finally find the solution you're looking for in order to solve it. In terms of intimacy, it's time to address your fears.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you've been seeing someone for a while, you and this person could decide to take the relationship to the next level. Though if the relationship hasn't been going the way you want, you could also decide to end things. If you need a reset on your love life, you've got it. Don't expect the worst.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It's time to put an end to an unhealthy habit, an unproductive schedule, or a toxic work environment. For now, self-improvement (and empowerment) is your gateway to the success you're craving. The extra mile you go today can help you over the long-term. Make sure to celebrate your progress too.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You could receive some much needed clarity around your love life today. If you've been seeing someone, things could get a bit more serious. Though if love has felt DOA as of late, trust that the cosmos is removing anyone that isn't the real deal. Someone better is on the way. Don't lose your hope.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

A home- or family-related matter is the focus today, as you could finalize a move or the sale of property. Though if there's an issue at home that needs to be addressed (like a much needed repair), you won't be able to let it slip any longer. In terms of your family bonds, it's time to exercise your boundaries.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You know the power of dedication and today your dedication begins to pay off, which may result in a media opportunity or buzz about you and your hard work. Overall, today's one of those days where when you speak, others are all ears. Speak with authority. A moment of clarity will help you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Believe in yourself, Sagittarius. That's your message for today. Don't waste too much time comparing yourself to others or lamenting about the past. Know your worth and make sure that others know it too. When it comes to a goal, it's time to start putting your money where your mouth is. In other words: save up.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

It's time to shake the dust off, Capricorn and let go of any negative or distorted images of yourself. You are more than capable and deserving of the good things that life has to offer you. The sooner you recognize it, the sooner they'll arrive. Meanwhile, bask in the love and attention you get today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You may be feeling a bit blue today, but don't try to fight the tears back as they're both cleansing and healing. Give yourself permission to let go of what you don't need. If you've been feeling depleted on a spiritual level, it's time for you to be more consistent with a spiritual practice.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

With your name and reputation generating a buzz, don't be surprised if you manifest an opportunity that can catapult you into the spotlight. At the same time, you might also be shown where you need to do more work when it comes to networking. It's time to make sure folks know who you are.