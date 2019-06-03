We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for June 4, 2019.

The days starts off as a busy one, thanks to the Gemini Moon syncing up with chatty Mercury in Gemini late this morning. This Moon-Mercury combination is perfect for getting the many tasks on our to-do lists done, which includes initiating and following-up with important conversations, messages, and meetings. Since yesterday's New Moon in Gemini energy is still fresh, today is a good day for getting the ball rolling with a new project or endeavor.

Though with the Moon and Mercury moving into intuitive Cancer by the afternoon, we'll need to be a bit choosy as to the kind of endeavors and projects we choose to take on, as Cancer is a sign that's all about emotional nourishment and security. By the late evening, the craving for something fresh continues as the Cancer Moon teams up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus. The intuitive insights and a-ha moments that we might receive at this time could show us the best way to move forward.

Towards the end of the night we may be feeling a bit more tender than usual as the Cancer Moon squares off with wounded Chiron in Aries. Though this cosmic combination could help us get the emotional care and healing that we need.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your June 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your focus turns inward now as a home- or family-related matter could call for your attention. An important conversation with a loved one could be tough but it could provide you with the closure or healing that you need now. Overall, honor what you feel and feed your soul.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The ideas and inspiration are buzzing today, which could help you with turning out something genius. At the same time, the conversations and connections that you engage today not only encourage you to bring your unique, quirky self to the table; they may also bring an opportunity.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're focused on your income now and you may need to avoid the temptation of making an impulse buy today. Look to ways that you can better manage your cash and keep a budget. If you've been settling for too little, it may be time to have a needed discussion about your worth.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's all about you and how you're feeling today. As such, you may need to be vocal about what's on your mind if you want things to change or for others to respond accordingly. Meanwhile, you might be craving some new experiences and activities, go where your heart wants to go.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time to pull back from the hustle and bustle and assess whether the goals and projects you're invested in are a right match for you now. Not that you have to completely abandon ship, but some things may need to be dropped in favor for those that truly speak to your heart. Let go.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The spotlight turns to your social life and you're in the mood to get out and rub shoulders with peeps. Doing so could not only bring you the boost in spirits you need right now but connecting with folks within your circle (on and offline) could bring you a professional boost too.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's all about your career today and as such you could receive some good news where it pertains to your money or a project that you've been working on. Putting your ideas and expertise on display could win you big points today. Don't allow anyone to zap your confidence.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're in the mood for some adventure now, making today the perfect day to do anything that opens your heart and your mind. Travel and educational pursuits are favored. On a different note, when it comes to getting a plan off the ground, a joint effort could bring innovative results.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Intimacy is the subject of the day as you might find yourself ready to release past disappointments in love or an unhealthy attachment to someone. Overall, it's time to free yourself up for something better. Facing what scares you and naming it could help.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's all about who you know now and you're in the mood to connect and collaborate with someone special. A team effort with someone that matches your talents could prove beneficial, so be open to support or feedback. Also, a convo with someone close to you could be cathartic.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You've got a busy day ahead of you and more than enough energy to keep up with it all. However, you're encouraged to look to ways that you can simplify your schedule and improve your systems for getting things done. How can you be more intentional with your time and energy?

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your creative juices are flowing now, which should help you break through any blocks or find an innovative solution to a tough problem. Also, romance is in the air and you could meet someone new through a shared interest or by engaging your curiosity. You deserve happiness.