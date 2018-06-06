We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for June 6, 2018.

There are a few bumps to watch out for today with the planets squabbling among each other. The morning starts off with communicative Mercury squaring off with hazy Neptune, making the atmosphere ripe for confusion and misunderstandings. If there's anything important we need to sign or make a decision on, it might be best to wait and think things through. By midday, the Pisces Moon teams up with Jupiter in Scorpio, which could sprinkle a little optimism and good fortune our way.

But we should try to enjoy the magic while we can, because the Moon squares off with the Sun in Gemini a few hours later, which could have us feeling like we're not being seen or heard. Later in the afternoon, the Moon and Neptune sync up in Pisces, encouraging us to relax and go with the flow. Still, when the Moon squares off with Mercury in Gemini, it will be hard not to vent or complain about what we feel. Though talking about our unpleasant feelings could help to alleviate them.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your June 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may not be seeing things as clearly as you should today, which could have you jumping to conclusions or ignoring facts. As such, you may want to hold out until you have the whole picture before making any judgments. Meanwhile, it may be best to keep plans or info under wraps for now.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may be offered a financial opportunity, but it may be best to do your research and get all the details before accepting, as you might not know everything you need to know. On another note, you might have to put some plans on hold for the time being until you can work out the details.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Are you a little too worried about what others think of you today? You might find yourself feeling a bit sensitive around your image and accomplishments. Try not to get stuck looking at yourself through everyone else's eyes. Just focus on being the best you that you can be.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might be too busy daydreaming today to pay attention to anything else, but you may want to slow down and pay attention to the facts before you get too carried away trying to pursue something that may never happen. However, all is not lost. Your creative energy gets a boost. Tap in.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You may have some big plans that you'd like to make happen, but with your finances looking a bit iffy for the time being it may be best to hold off. Meanwhile, a friend could overstep your boundaries today. Instead of trying to take the high road, it's best to let them know how you feel.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

A business partnership may not be all its cracked up to be, which means you may need to ask for more information or details to decide if you want to be involved. While you usually opt for the facts, don't discount the value of your intuition as sometimes a feeling or hunch will tell you everything.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You may be ready to embark on a big adventure, especially when it comes to pursuing something you've been dreaming about. But you may need to pace yourself and get your ducks in a row first before you end up starting something that you won't be able to finish. Be intentional with your energy.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

When it comes to your creative skills, make sure that you're not underselling yourself or taking less than you deserve for your art. You should be able to thrive on your talent, so believe in you and your worth. In matters of the heart, don't compromise on getting the intimacy you need.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might find yourself feeling a bit hopeless today when it comes to your love life, as you might feel that what you want will never happen. This isn't true. Consider yourself in preparation for what's to come. Also, someone close to you could get under your skin. Take a breather and address it later.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You may feel like you're spinning your wheels today, like no matter what you try to get done, nothing seems to be coming together the way you want it. That's usually a sign that you need to take a step back from the situation and regroup. You can also ask your friends for help too.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

If something sounds too good to be true today, it probably is, especially if you have to foot the bill for it. On a different note, when it comes to romance, you might meet a charming match but make sure this person actually aligns with what you want. Remember, you don't have to settle.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

A family member or someone close to you could rub you the wrong way today, though it could be a matter of them projecting something on to you or you feeling a bit hypersensitive. Before things escalate, it might be best to go off and have a little fun and then address the issue later on.