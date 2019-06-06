We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for June 6, 2019.

Between the nourishing Cancer Moon teaming up with pleasure-seeking Venus in Taurus in the morning and the Moon moving into playful Leo by late this afternoon, today was made for doing what we can to look and feel our best. As such, we should look to ways that we can spoil ourselves by nourishing our physical bodies and indulging in all things that engage and feed the five senses.

By late tonight, the Leo Moon squares off with unconventional Uranus in Taurus, reminding us the importance of being true to who we are and finding the courage to take the off-beaten path.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your June 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

On a deeper level, you may need to take some time to figure out what you value versus the things that others may value. While you can be a part of the community, family, or team — you were born to do your own thing. On a lighter note, take some time to do what you love.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You have the power of persuasion, giving you the ability to inspire and influence others with your words and ideas. Look to ways that you can create the kind of opportunities and experiences that you seek through your charm and wit. Hint: you may need to step out of your comfort zone.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A financial gift could arrive for you in the nick of time or seemingly out of the blue today. Tap into the flow of abundance by knowing your worth. Meanwhile, if something has you feeling restless or anxious, try to channel that brainpower into something creative. Talk about how you feel.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You get by with the help of your friends and community today, so be open to letting others fuss over you for a change. Though if you are in the mood to give back, do it through a worthy cause or organization. On a different note, it's time to start honoring your individuality.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You're on fire now when it comes to your career and reputation. As such, this is a good time for following a hunch regarding a career move or project. Overall, you're in a position to set some trends and break new ground, which means you can't be afraid to shake some things up.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're feeling inspired to go after something big, but it may require that you take a road less traveled. Have faith that if you step out into unfamiliar territory, you will find your way, especially if you trust your intuition and follow your heart. Not everything has to be planned to a tee.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You could receive some good news in terms of your career or professional goals that could have you smiling, especially where your finances are concerned. Your reputation is getting around and people like what they hear. Also, it's time to let a lopsided friendship go.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

If you want to get a plan or vision off the ground, you could meet an influential person that could help you get the ball rolling. Meanwhile, when it comes to your career, it may be time for you to move on to something better suited or more fulfilling for you. Don't be afraid of change.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

It's time to ramp up your self-care regimen, especially if you've been focusing a lot of your energy on giving to others. Seek out ways that you can release tension both in your mind and body. Shaking up your routine now could be beneficial. Break away from the same old thing.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Romance could be sweet today for you and your honey or if you're single. If single, it's possible that you could make a love connection through doing something that you enjoy. At the same time, be mindful of falling into old dating habits. Choose differently this time.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might be in a giving and helpful mood today, but don't forget to give back to yourself. Consider a home decoration or reorganization project as a means for self-care. Getting enough rest could also help. Don't be shy about cutting away relationships that drain you.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It's possible that you could make a love match somewhere in your neighborhood or online. And if you've been waiting to shoot your shot with someone, now could be a great time. Overall, getting what you want requires that you do things differently than you're used to.