We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for June 7, 2018.

The Moon finishes its stay in compassionate Pisces and meets up with tender Venus in Cancer during the early hours of the morning. This calming, feel-good Moon-Venus combo should help us to start the day much easier than we did yesterday. Shortly afterward the Moon goes Void of Course (the period of time when the Moon is transitioning into the next zodiac sign), which means the first half of the day is best spent completing work that's already been started as well as kicking back and taking it easy.

Since Pisces is a creative sign, the first chunk of the day can also be good for working on anything that calls for creative or artistic skills. By the early evening, the energy revs back up again as the Moon shifts into fiery Aries. With the Moon in Aries, we might find ourselves feeling fiery and feisty too, especially as the Moon meets up with wounded Chiron in Aries. As such, we may find ourselves needing to draw boundaries or air our grievances.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your June 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could be feeling a bit self-conscious today as your usual levels of confidence may be running low. Be mindful of engaging in any negative self-talk. Instead, do something for yourself today that reaffirms who you are. When it comes to taking care of you, you're the most qualified.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find yourself in your feels today and in the mood to withdraw. While you may be in need of a time out, don't suffer in silence if there's something weighing on you. On a different note, you might find yourself in the mood to help others. You have the healing touch the world needs.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may feel like the odd duck out today. Though don't let that feeling have you withdrawing into yourself or feeling like you'll never fit in. The truth of the matter is that you weren't born to fit in anyway. Focus on finding like minded people. Yes, they do exist. Go out and spread your wings.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling extra sensitive today around your achievements and where you currently are in your career. While it's a good thing to have ambitions, try not to get sucked into comparing your progress to that of others. In other words, you're exactly where you need to be. Celebrate.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You know what you know Leo, and no one can take that from you. So, stop second-guessing yourself. You have the right to voice your ideas and opinions just as anyone else. Don't let fear rob you of your voice. Meanwhile, it might be necessary to pick and choose your battles for now.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling emotionally tender today but don't push yourself to work through the pain. What you're feeling now could be trying to clue you in on something you've been ignoring or refusing to see. As such, today could also bring you a catharsis, if you want it. Give yourself time to heal.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

No matter how hard you try, it seems like you can't get things right when it comes to your love life or a relationship in particular. It could be that you're looking for love in the wrong places. Though it may sound cliche, you should focus on looking for what you're seeking within yourself first.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If it feels like you've been doing too much for others lately, it's probably because you have. As such, you could be feeling a bit resentful or taken for granted today. While being of service to others is a good thing, take care that you're not going above and beyond for others for the wrong reasons.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you're not feeling as confident today as you're used to, get out and do something that makes you feel confident. Maybe that means flirting with a stranger, wearing something you feel sexy in, or reminding yourself how awesome you are. Don't buy into the hype that you're not lovable. You are.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A family-related matter could have you feeling a bit blue today, especially when it comes to something that may have hurt you in the past. Know that this feeling is resurfacing so you can work on healing yourself and letting it go. You can start by opening up and talking about what you're feeling.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

There's a saying that goes "speak the truth even if your voice shakes". This might be your mantra for today. While you're usually outspoken, you might find that there's something close to your heart that you may have trouble speaking on today. Know that if you do speak up, you will be heard.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be concerned about your finances today and seriously doubting your earning power. Try not to let what's in or what's not in your bank account define who you are or your value. At the same time, you may need to be less compromising about your worth. Make sure you get your due.