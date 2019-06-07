We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for June 7, 2019.

Today could be a good one if we remind ourselves to stay above unnecessary drama and seek out joy. That's because the Moon spends the day in warmhearted Leo, putting us in the mood for some lighthearted fare while chatty Mercury remains in tender Cancer, which could make for emotionally charged conversations. Though with Mercury in Cancer teaming up with innovative Uranus in Taurus near the start of the day, we're called to break free of any thinking or ways of doing things that keep us stuck or consistently bring us down.

By the evening, when Mercury in Cancer squares off with wounded Chiron in Aries, there could be an opportunity to have conversations that spark change or healing. At the same time, this Mercury-Chiron combo asks that we do what we can to set boundaries around our mental space. Later in the evening, the Leo Moon teams up with the Sun in carefree Gemini, which helps to brighten up the vibe. It's a good evening to connect with the people and engage activities that make us laugh.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your June 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're in the mood for some fun today, but it needs to be off the beaten path. The same old haunts and experiences aren't going to cut it for you. Meanwhile, when it comes to your creative energy, don't let anyone devalue it, especially where money may be concerned. You set the price.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be feeling a mixture of nostalgia and wanting to move forward today. Though you can learn from the past, it's best for you to not stay stuck in it. On another note, are you listening to your intuition as much as you should? Tuning into your own wisdom leads to more confidence.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling a bit like an odd-duck out today, but it may be more in your head than anything. If necessary, try to connect with friends and those that make you feel at home. Though even if you're on your own today, remember that you weren't meant to fit. Keep blazing your own trail.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be in the mood to make an impulse buy today. Though, if cash has been weird for you, it might be best to hold out. Speaking of money, isn't it time you started asking for what you're worth? You'd be surprised at how many opportunities await you, when you believe that you deserve them.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time to hit the refresh button, especially if you've been swimming in your feels as of late. Remember, you have the power to write your own narrative. At the same time, know that your goals and accomplishments don't determine your worth, you do. How will you break the mold today?

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find yourself dwelling a little too hard on the past when you should be focusing on the future and ready to move on. If you find yourself beating yourself up for something that went down a long time ago, try to see it for the valuable lesson it was and be grateful for that. Let go.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Is it time for you to move away from a friendship that's one-sided? If so, you could get the push you need today. Try not to spend too much time grieving over the relationship, because there are plenty of other people out there, that are on your wavelength, for you to meet. Keep going forward.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You don't have to be perfect, Scorpio. And if you feel that you do, take a step back and try to remember that you are OK as you are. It's perfectly fine if you want to push yourself to do your best, but remember that even when you're not at your best, you're still valuable, too. Don't worry about others.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're in the mood to go in a fresh direction and you might want to start with how you do things. For example, instead of letting things pile up to the last minute, maybe you'd like to figure out a timetable that allows you to get things done sooner. That way you can get work done and get to play too.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may find yourself craving some intimacy today, but it's possible that the person you want to get intimate with may not be able to offer you something beyond the short term. Detach yourself from the outcome. Don't let a fear of rejection stop you from enjoying yourself in the moment.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You and someone that you live with or someone you call family may get under each other's skin today, but the problem could be solved with some simple communication. And while the two of you are talking, try to to listen as intently as you talk. Leave room for the both of you to be heard.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're in the mood to get organized and improve your life. Though while this may include paying more attention to what you eat and how you manage your schedule, self-improvement also encompasses the way you think. Simply put, it's time to challenge the thoughts that limit you.