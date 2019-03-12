We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for March 12, 2019.

The Moon leaves laid-back Taurus this morning for busy and curious Gemini. Under a Gemini Moon we should find ourselves craving to learn, connect with others, and to try new and interesting things. Since Gemini is a sign that's known for it's flexibility and ability to multitask, we might find ourselves with much to do today.

However, with Mercury retrograde influencing the Gemini Moon (as Mercury is the planet that rules Gemini), it's important that we pay close attention to the details and take our time with any tasks that may on our plates. And when it comes to anything that may be planned for today, whether it's a meeting or event, it'll be helpful for us to stay adaptable and to have a back up plan in place, in case of any last minute changes or glitches.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your March 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You've may have lots of errands to run and meetings to hold today, but the best way to stay on top of everything may require taking some errands off your list or rescheduling a meeting or two. Know that you don't have to do it all. Also, be mindful of the media/info you absorb.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might be in the mood to splurge today, but you may need to take it easy when it comes to spending cash on any big ticket items. You might find that your time is best spent looking over your cash to making sure you're aware of what's going in and out of your bank account.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's all about you and what you need today, so make sure you spend some time tending to those needs. This could be the perfect time for self-care or putting some energy into something you really want to do. If something's been weighing on your chest, it's time to talk about it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might have a hard time getting going today. Though now's not the time for pushing yourself too hard as you could use a break. Look to ways that you can rest and take it easy today, even if it means getting in an extra nap. Some healthy solitude will do you and your body good.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You get by with help from your friends today, especially people that you haven't connected with in a while. If you need support, reach out to folks and let them know. On the other hand, a friend or two could reach out to you for support. Help if you can, but you don't need to play hero.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You get the most satisfaction today while working on your goals or a career-related project. Though at the same time, in terms of how other people see you, try not too put too much stock in what they have to say or not say. You're the captain of your own ship. Act accordingly.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You're in the mood to get away and a vacation could be well-deserved. If you are traveling, you can avoid frustration by staying flexible and giving yourself ample time to get around. Even if traveling isn't on the agenda, look to ways you can expand your mind and feed your soul.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might be craving intimacy more than usual today, but make sure that this craving doesn't push you to make decisions that could backfire on you later, like calling your ex, for example. Still, this day could be good for getting clear on what you want so you can begin getting it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

It's all about partnerships and collaborations today and asking for the help you need if you need it. If you could use some extra tender loving care from your partner, it might help to ask for that too. On the flip side, look to ways that you can be of help to someone close to you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You've got much to do today and you're more than happy to put in the work, but try to pace yourself so you don't get overwhelmed. At the same time, remaining flexible and open to change will also help your day to run smoothly. Also, look to ways to better care for your body.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Romance is in the air today, though know that romance, doesn't just apply to relationships. While it's possible that you can make a love connection today, you're reminded to find the romance in your everyday life. What do you love? Make sure you do some of that today.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Home and family take the spotlight today and if you're in need of some emotional nourishment, the people that you love could give you what you need. Overall, this is good time for pulling inward and centering yourself, especially if you've been a little too on-the-go. Relax.